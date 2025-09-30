Odell Beckham Jr. calls out the NFL and MetLife Stadium for career-altering injuries: ‘PLZ GET RID OF THE TURF’

After New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered a season-ending injury on Sunday, Odell Beckham Jr. is calling on the NFL to act.

On Monday, September 29, Beckham took to X to blast the league for continuing to use artificial turf, the same surface Nabers went down on during the Giants’ Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium.

“Dear @NFL, I mean this with the upmost love and respect,” the former New York Giants player wrote. “We (The NFL) take all The precautions in the world with EVERYthing else when it comes to players ‘health’ and ‘safety.’ PLZ. PLZ. PLZ. GET RID OF THE TURF. Thank You in advance. LUV.”

Beckham’s frustration followed Nabers’ devastating injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s game. The 22-year-old wide receiver landed awkwardly on his right knee while attempting a deep catch from quarterback Jaxson Dart. An MRI later confirmed a torn ACL, ending the second-year star’s 2025 season, NBC Sports reported. MetLife’s turf has been at the center of controversy for years, with players openly criticizing the surface after several high-profile injuries, including multiple torn ACLs.

In a follow-up post on X, Beckham added: “Respect and u kno I loveeeee the giants, but DeathLife has taken too many talented players away from the game. I kno it’s not ALL the turfs fault but at least maybe it to where we’ve gotten all research done to if TURF has to stay it’s at the HIGHEST of quality possible. At least can we start the discussion.”

Players across the league have echoed those concerns, saying turf fields are harsher on joints and more likely to cause non-contact injuries compared to grass, despite the NFL maintaining that its turf standards are safe. MetLife Stadium switched to a new turf system in 2023, but the injury rate has continued to draw criticism.

As for Nabers, the Giants placed him on injured reserve on Monday, and he is expected to undergo surgery in the next few weeks.