Tyreek Hill speaks out after his gruesome knee injury during Monday night’s NFL game: ‘Keep your boy in your prayers’

Tyreek Hill is speaking out after suffering a brutal knee injury during Monday night’s NFL game between Hill’s Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets.

On Tuesday, September 30, the 31-year-old wide receiver appeared in a video from his hospital bed, smiling and optimistic despite the circumstances.

“Tyreek Hill here, the Cheetah, about to go in for surgery. Keep your boy in your prayers,” Hill said in the video.

“You guys have been awesome, man,” he continued. “Fins Nation, just the whole entire NFL has been amazing, and they’ve sent me lots of love, lots of prayers, and I’m absolutely honored, man. Granted, the situation, but I love you guys so much and hope to see you soon.”

The update arrived after he dislocated his knee during the beginning of the second half of the Dolphins’ matchup against the Jets in a gruesome scene. Hill was tackled into the sidelines while attempting to catch the ball, and when he hit the ground, his left knee twisted at an unnatural angle, leaving his leg dangling grotesquely.

He was immediately tended to by staff before being transported to a local hospital for observation, where doctors determined surgery would be necessary. Hill is set to undergo surgery and will remain sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Unfortunately for fans watching at home, the disturbing play was shown repeatedly during instant replays, forcing many to relive the shocking moment.

Viewers quickly took to social media to express their reactions.

“Why did they just show that Tyreek Hill injury again?!?! Jesus Christ,” former NFL player Robert Griffin III wrote in all caps on X.

Another user on the same platform added, “Trying to avoid watching an injury, just for ESPN to give you an up close replay <<<.”

However, by the time Hill was being carted off the field, his spirits had noticeably lifted.

One fan joked, “I looked more miserable getting up for work this morning than Tyreek Hill did getting carted off after that gruesome injury,” over a clip showing Hill clapping and smiling as he was taken away.

Reactions also swirled around Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s post-game comments.

“All glory belongs to God for keeping us safe, for the most part,” he said.

That prompted another viral remark on X: “Tyreek Hill clapping and laughing after the brutal knee injury. Then there’s Tua after the game … Wtf is going on in Miami.”