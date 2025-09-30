TheGrio’s ultimate guide to HBCU Homecoming 2025: Every event you need to know

HBCU Homecoming season is that wonderful time of the year when alumni and friends alike descend upon the yards from whence we graduated. 

TheGrio Staff
Sep 30, 2025
Graphic by TheGrio

It’s fall in African America and that means HBCU Homecoming season is once again upon us. HBCU, of course, stands for Historically Black College or University—the 100-plus institutions of higher learning around the United States whose mission has historically been to serve Black Americans who for so long were denied entry into America’s “mainstream” institutions. True to our culture, we have created schools whose graduates are at the vanguard of innovation, showing up in boardrooms, classrooms, and everywhere in between, in all sectors of American life. 

Fall means homecoming season, the annual gathering, typically around football season, where thousands return to the hallowed grounds where most of us spent four (or five or…six-seven) of the most formative years of our lives. Whether you went to Howard University in Washington, D.C., Morehouse College or Spelman College in Atlanta, Southern University in Baton Rouge, La., or Wiley College in Waco, Tex., homecoming season is a time of return and renewal. 

With that said, we here at theGrio (home of HBCUGo) thought it wise to ensure that those interested in attending this year (or who are wondering why none of your HBCU friends make plans that don’t involve other HBCUs in October) are covered. Whether you’re an alum, supporter, family member, or friend-of-a-friend, HBCU homecomings are for everybody. Below is a list of the HBCU Homecomings for 2025, happening in October and November, when the vast majority occur. While most games happen on Saturday, keep in mind, most schools have an entire week full of activities, from alumni gatherings, parades, fashion shows, concerts, tailgating events, and more. 

Pack some hydration and some comfortable, but fly shoes, and get ready to bask in that beautiful Black spirit. Happy HBCU 2025 Homecoming to all who celebrate!! 

DateSchoolOpponent
October 4thFort Valley StateCentral State
October 4thBluefield StateShaw
October 4thSouth Carolina StateSavannah State
October 4thAlabama StateBethune-Cookman
October 11thNorth Carolina A&TSouth Carolina State
October 11thFayetteville StateLivingstone
October 11thCentral StateMorehouse
October 11thKentucky StateEdward Waters
October 11thLane CollegeMiles College
October 11thDelaware StateSouthern Connecticut State
October 11thMorgan StateVirginia University of Lynchburg
October 11thAlabama A&MMississippi Valley State
October 11thAlcorn StateLincoln University of CA
October 11thGrambling StateTexas Southern
October 11thJackson StateAlabama State
October 11thUniversity of Arkansas at Pine BluffWestgate Christian
October 11thLangstonArkansas Baptist
October 18thVirginia UnionLincoln University of Pennsylvania
October 18thWinston-Salem StateLivingstone College
October 18thShawJohnson C. Smith
October 18thAlbany StateTuskegee
October 18thMiles CollegeClark Atlanta
October 18thMorehouse/SpelmanLane College
October 18thFlorida MemorialWarner
October 18thFlorida A&MAlcorn
October 18thMississippi Valley StateLincoln University of CA
October 18thSouthern UniversityPrairie View A&M
October 18thTexas SouthernVirginia University of Lynchburg
October 18thHamptonMonmouth
October 18thTennessee StateHoward
October 25thVirginia StateBluefield State
October 25thLincoln University of PennsylvaniaElizabeth City State
October 25thClark AtlantaEdward Waters
October 25thSavannah StateMorehouse
October 25thWiley CollegeNo football team
October 25thHowardMorgan State
October 25thNorfolk StateSouth Carolina State
October 25thNorth Carolina CentralDelaware State
October 25thBethune-CookmanUniversity of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
October 25thPrairie View A&MLincoln University of CA
November 1stLivingstoneShaw
November 1stBowieElizabeth City State
November 1stBenedictVirginia University of Lynchburg
November 1stEdward WatersCentral State
November 1stTuskegeeLane
November 1stDillard UniversityNo football team
November 1stUniversity of the Virgin IslandsNo football team
November 1stWilberforce UniversityNo football team
November 1stLincoln University of MissouriTruman State
November 8thElizabeth City StateBluefield State
November 8thAllen UniversityEdward Waters
November 8thFisk UniversityNo football team
November 8thUniversity of Maryland Eastern ShoreNo football team
November 22ndClaflin UniversityNo football team
