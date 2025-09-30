TheGrio’s ultimate guide to HBCU Homecoming 2025: Every event you need to know

It’s fall in African America and that means HBCU Homecoming season is once again upon us. HBCU, of course, stands for Historically Black College or University—the 100-plus institutions of higher learning around the United States whose mission has historically been to serve Black Americans who for so long were denied entry into America’s “mainstream” institutions. True to our culture, we have created schools whose graduates are at the vanguard of innovation, showing up in boardrooms, classrooms, and everywhere in between, in all sectors of American life.
Fall means homecoming season, the annual gathering, typically around football season, where thousands return to the hallowed grounds where most of us spent four (or five or…six-seven) of the most formative years of our lives. Whether you went to Howard University in Washington, D.C., Morehouse College or Spelman College in Atlanta, Southern University in Baton Rouge, La., or Wiley College in Waco, Tex., homecoming season is a time of return and renewal.
With that said, we here at theGrio (home of HBCUGo) thought it wise to ensure that those interested in attending this year (or who are wondering why none of your HBCU friends make plans that don’t involve other HBCUs in October) are covered. Whether you’re an alum, supporter, family member, or friend-of-a-friend, HBCU homecomings are for everybody. Below is a list of the HBCU Homecomings for 2025, happening in October and November, when the vast majority occur. While most games happen on Saturday, keep in mind, most schools have an entire week full of activities, from alumni gatherings, parades, fashion shows, concerts, tailgating events, and more.
Pack some hydration and some comfortable, but fly shoes, and get ready to bask in that beautiful Black spirit. Happy HBCU 2025 Homecoming to all who celebrate!!
|Date
|School
|Opponent
|October 4th
|Fort Valley State
|Central State
|October 4th
|Bluefield State
|Shaw
|October 4th
|South Carolina State
|Savannah State
|October 4th
|Alabama State
|Bethune-Cookman
|October 11th
|North Carolina A&T
|South Carolina State
|October 11th
|Fayetteville State
|Livingstone
|October 11th
|Central State
|Morehouse
|October 11th
|Kentucky State
|Edward Waters
|October 11th
|Lane College
|Miles College
|October 11th
|Delaware State
|Southern Connecticut State
|October 11th
|Morgan State
|Virginia University of Lynchburg
|October 11th
|Alabama A&M
|Mississippi Valley State
|October 11th
|Alcorn State
|Lincoln University of CA
|October 11th
|Grambling State
|Texas Southern
|October 11th
|Jackson State
|Alabama State
|October 11th
|University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
|Westgate Christian
|October 11th
|Langston
|Arkansas Baptist
|October 18th
|Virginia Union
|Lincoln University of Pennsylvania
|October 18th
|Winston-Salem State
|Livingstone College
|October 18th
|Shaw
|Johnson C. Smith
|October 18th
|Albany State
|Tuskegee
|October 18th
|Miles College
|Clark Atlanta
|October 18th
|Morehouse/Spelman
|Lane College
|October 18th
|Florida Memorial
|Warner
|October 18th
|Florida A&M
|Alcorn
|October 18th
|Mississippi Valley State
|Lincoln University of CA
|October 18th
|Southern University
|Prairie View A&M
|October 18th
|Texas Southern
|Virginia University of Lynchburg
|October 18th
|Hampton
|Monmouth
|October 18th
|Tennessee State
|Howard
|October 25th
|Virginia State
|Bluefield State
|October 25th
|Lincoln University of Pennsylvania
|Elizabeth City State
|October 25th
|Clark Atlanta
|Edward Waters
|October 25th
|Savannah State
|Morehouse
|October 25th
|Wiley College
|No football team
|October 25th
|Howard
|Morgan State
|October 25th
|Norfolk State
|South Carolina State
|October 25th
|North Carolina Central
|Delaware State
|October 25th
|Bethune-Cookman
|University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
|October 25th
|Prairie View A&M
|Lincoln University of CA
|November 1st
|Livingstone
|Shaw
|November 1st
|Bowie
|Elizabeth City State
|November 1st
|Benedict
|Virginia University of Lynchburg
|November 1st
|Edward Waters
|Central State
|November 1st
|Tuskegee
|Lane
|November 1st
|Dillard University
|No football team
|November 1st
|University of the Virgin Islands
|No football team
|November 1st
|Wilberforce University
|No football team
|November 1st
|Lincoln University of Missouri
|Truman State
|November 8th
|Elizabeth City State
|Bluefield State
|November 8th
|Allen University
|Edward Waters
|November 8th
|Fisk University
|No football team
|November 8th
|University of Maryland Eastern Shore
|No football team
|November 22nd
|Claflin University
|No football team