TheGrio’s ultimate guide to HBCU Homecoming 2025: Every event you need to know

It’s fall in African America and that means HBCU Homecoming season is once again upon us. HBCU, of course, stands for Historically Black College or University—the 100-plus institutions of higher learning around the United States whose mission has historically been to serve Black Americans who for so long were denied entry into America’s “mainstream” institutions. True to our culture, we have created schools whose graduates are at the vanguard of innovation, showing up in boardrooms, classrooms, and everywhere in between, in all sectors of American life.

Fall means homecoming season, the annual gathering, typically around football season, where thousands return to the hallowed grounds where most of us spent four (or five or…six-seven) of the most formative years of our lives. Whether you went to Howard University in Washington, D.C., Morehouse College or Spelman College in Atlanta, Southern University in Baton Rouge, La., or Wiley College in Waco, Tex., homecoming season is a time of return and renewal.

With that said, we here at theGrio (home of HBCUGo) thought it wise to ensure that those interested in attending this year (or who are wondering why none of your HBCU friends make plans that don’t involve other HBCUs in October) are covered. Whether you’re an alum, supporter, family member, or friend-of-a-friend, HBCU homecomings are for everybody. Below is a list of the HBCU Homecomings for 2025, happening in October and November, when the vast majority occur. While most games happen on Saturday, keep in mind, most schools have an entire week full of activities, from alumni gatherings, parades, fashion shows, concerts, tailgating events, and more.

Pack some hydration and some comfortable, but fly shoes, and get ready to bask in that beautiful Black spirit. Happy HBCU 2025 Homecoming to all who celebrate!!