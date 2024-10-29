SpelHouse Homecoming 2024 owes me nothing

OPINION: The actual greatest homecoming on Earth continued in its tradition of being mindful, demure and the best time ever for all who attended.

Panama Jackson
Oct 29, 2024
thegrio.com, spelman college, morehouse college, spelhouse homecoming
SpelHouse Homecoming 2024 on the campus of Morehouse College in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo by Panama Jackson)

Editor’s note: The following article is an op-ed, and the views expressed are the author’s own. Read more opinions on theGrio.

As I’m sure your social media feeds have informed you, it is Homecoming SZN in African America. When we last spoke, I informed you that one of my children, at age 8, made a life decision about where he wants to take his educational talents once he graduates from high school — Howard University. That hasn’t changed, but since that time, I’ve taken the journey to the one homecoming that I think will change his mind — SpelHouse. 

For those not in the know, SpelHouse is the portmanteau of Spelman College and Morehouse College, two historically Black colleges (HBCUs) located across the parking garages from one another in Atlanta. Spelman and Morehouse Colleges, along with Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse School of Medicine, make up the Atlanta University Center, the consortium of schools located in Atlanta’s West End community. You really should come visit sometime. 

And there really is no time like coming down for a homecoming weekend because let me tell you something, Black college homecomings are having the best years ever. I’ll give some of that credit to social media and the way all of us who attended and/or graduated from our various institutions have amplified our experiences to the masses. What used to be, at least in the case of SpelHouse, a largely alumni-only affair is now part of the fabric of October in Atlanta. People from near and far descend upon the campuses of Morehouse and Spelman and revel in the joy, excitement and positivity of the Black college experience. 

Nearly every year I make the (usually) October trip to Atlanta to hang with the homies on the land where we went from being boys to men. There’s something magical about being back on campus — I feel better. Seeing people that I’ve known for 20-plus years who still remember me as the kid from French class warms my heart and soul to the point where I actively look for those same people every single year. I march slowly along the streets of campus, stuck in throngs of people who’ve learned in the same buildings I did or hung out on the Strip (I believe the youngsters call it “The Promenade” now … kids) or know exactly what I’m referring to when I say “Club Woody.” 

Lifestyle

Health

Naomi Osaka shares the ‘disheartening’ struggle of postpartum weight loss

Style

Bold, beautiful Black fashion won at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Books

Tina Knowles to tell her story in ‘Matriarch,’ a memoir scheduled for next year

HBCU

SpelHouse Homecoming 2024 owes me nothing

Health

Black Americans still suffer worse health. Here’s why there’s so little progress

Education

New Haven rejected plans for a Black college in 1831. Generations later, it’s considering an apology

Lifestyle

Nick Cannon reveals the ‘pressure’ he felt while married to Mariah Carey

Health

Daylight saving time ends next weekend. This is how to prepare for the potential health effects

SpelHouse Homecoming 2024 was everything it needed to be. The weather was weathering, allowing us all to wear shorts and T-shirts, which is important because where there are two or more Black people gathered in homecoming’s name, the temperature rises. I don’t know how many tens of thousands of folks were out there (schools are getting a little outlandish with their estimates these days — with that said, I think we had like six million people out there) but the sun was beating down and it was hot. 

This is especially problematic when traversing the Middle Passage — I don’t know if that’s an official title for the absolute traffic jam that is trying to get from Westview Drive to West End Avenue via Wellborn Street but whoever came up with that stuck the landing — since it felt like it took an hour-plus to go 20 feet in either direction. But you know what, that feeling of even being out there with all those beautiful Black people was worth it. 

I love every minute of homecoming. I love being on Spelman’s campus on Friday and prequeling the tailgate experience we will all have together that Saturday. I love walking down West End Avenue and stopping at every tent full of food, liquor and DJs and dapping countless people I only see once a year at homecoming but we receive one another like the best of friends. I love meeting new people that I’ve apparently known for two-plus decades. I love my class of 2001 folks and Sepia Soul, an event that I missed so much during its hiatus that I bought a ticket for this year before I even knew if I was definitely going to Atlanta for homecoming. I love the homies from my 1997 pre-freshman summer program, Center of Excellence in Science, Math and Engineering, that I see every year who always seem to be doing even more important things than the last time I saw them. Similarly, the mentors that the program gave us who still check in on us younger guys even though some of them are literally running the world at this point. 

Look, I’m sure if you went to an HBCU somewhere in African America you believe your homecoming is the best. Some of you might even refer to your own homecoming as the greatest homecoming on Earth. It might be one of them, but there is only one SpelHouse and all who get to attend are standing in the shadows of magic every single time. Soon and very soon, I’m going to have to bring my kids out there (for a few early hours) to show them what it’s like to be in a place where good vibes and beautiful souls meet in the middle. And that’s when we know, for sure, my boys are going to Morehouse (my daughter already has her designs on Spelman — you know, SpelHouse baby and all). Anything else is uncivilized. 

Et Facta Est Lux

Panama Jackson theGrio.com

Panama Jackson is a columnist at theGrio and host of the award-winning podcast, “Dear Culture” on theGrio Black Podcast Network. He writes very Black things, drinks very brown liquors, and is pretty fly for a light guy. His biggest accomplishment to date coincides with his Blackest accomplishment to date in that he received a phone call from Oprah Winfrey after she read one of his pieces (biggest) but he didn’t answer the phone because the caller ID said “Unknown” (Blackest).

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

My kids experienced Howard University’s homecoming for the first time and I’m pretty sure one of them has decided his college future

My kids experienced Howard University’s homecoming for the first time and I’m pretty sure one of them has decided his college future

By TheGrio

TheGrio endorses Kamala Harris

TheGrio endorses Kamala Harris

By TheGrio

New Haven rejected plans for a Black college in 1831. Generations later, it’s considering an apology

New Haven rejected plans for a Black college in 1831. Generations later, it’s considering an apology

By TheGrio

His Parents Chose Not To Attend His Wedding, So Now That They Need Financial Help, He Feels No Obligation To Be There For Them

His Parents Chose Not To Attend His Wedding, So Now That They Need Financial Help, He Feels No Obligation To Be There For Them

By Chip Chick

After She Vanished In 2018, Her Then-Boyfriend Was Found Guilty Of Assault And Stalking, But She Still Remains Missing

After She Vanished In 2018, Her Then-Boyfriend Was Found Guilty Of Assault And Stalking, But She Still Remains Missing

By Chip Chick

His Girlfriend Wants Him To Pay Off Her $6,000 Student Loans To Prove He’s Serious About Her

His Girlfriend Wants Him To Pay Off Her $6,000 Student Loans To Prove He’s Serious About Her

By Chip Chick

Her Aunt Promised To Let Her Inherit Her Home If She Agrees To Care For Her Disabled Cousin

Her Aunt Promised To Let Her Inherit Her Home If She Agrees To Care For Her Disabled Cousin

By Chip Chick

She Wouldn’t Co-Sign A Lease For Her Son’s Expensive College Apartment Since He Went Against Her Wishes And Didn’t Find A Roommate To Save Money

She Wouldn’t Co-Sign A Lease For Her Son’s Expensive College Apartment Since He Went Against Her Wishes And Didn’t Find A Roommate To Save Money

By Chip Chick

She Wouldn’t Bail Out Her Best Friend After They Blew Money On Concert Tickets And Couldn’t Afford Rent, So She Got Blocked On Social Media

She Wouldn’t Bail Out Her Best Friend After They Blew Money On Concert Tickets And Couldn’t Afford Rent, So She Got Blocked On Social Media

By Chip Chick