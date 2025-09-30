Tyrese Gibson wanted in Georgia after dogs reportedly kill neighbor’s dog

The Fulton County Police Department is reportedly looking for actor Tyrese Gibson. An arrest warrant has been issued to the “Fast and Furious” star after his dogs reportedly killed his neighbor’s dog. Gibson owns four Cane Corso dogs, a large breed typically used as guard dogs. On September 18, FCPD received a call stating that Gibson’s dogs, which had been roaming the neighborhood, had killed their neighbor’s 5-year-old small dog, a King Charles Cavalier Spaniel named Henry.

According to FCPD Capt. Nicole Dwyer, Henry’s owner, Harrison Parker, had let the dog out into his front yard around 10 p.m. Five minutes later, he returned to find his dog severely injured in the driveway. Despite rushing his pet to an animal hospital, Henry ultimately died. FCPD reports that the King Charles Cavalier Spaniel was covered in slobber and suffered broken ribs, puncture wounds, and severe internal bleeding. Security cameras reportedly revealed that Gibson’s Cane Corsos had been scratching at a door across the street and running through yards moments before the attack.

After the attack, another neighbor called 911 because Gibson’s dogs were outside her door, preventing her from being able to go to her car. Animal Control officers came to safely escort her to her car. When Gibson’s friend came to collect the dogs, those officers gave him a warning for letting the dogs run loose, not knowing their involvement in Henry’s killing, per Fox 5 Atlanta.

“It is the negligence on his part as the homeowner and animal owner, just letting them roam free,” Dwyer told WSBTV, “And now they have killed an innocent animal.”

FCPD says this was not the first time Gibson’s dogs had been running loose. A week earlier, the dogs were reported roaming the neighborhood unattended on five different occasions. After receiving multiple warnings, Gibson reportedly told police that he would surrender the dogs to Animal Services.

However, when it came time to do so, the actor reportedly asked for three to four more days to decide, according to FCPD. Dwyer says she warned the actor that his refusal to comply could lead to a search warrant being obtained. According to police, after the actor didn’t comply, the department secured a search and arrest warrant for cruelty to animals.

In a statement released by his legal team, the actor “extends his deepest condolences to the family who lost their beloved dog to this tragic incident that occurred while Mr. Gibson was away from his home. Upon learning of this unfortunate accident, Mr. Gibson immediately made the difficult decision to rehome his dogs to a safe and loving environment,” per CBS News.

While the statement claims Gibson is “cooperating fully with authorities to address and resolve this matter responsibly,” authorities reportedly executed the search warrant, in which they found Gibson had left the house and the dogs were no longer on the property.

Gibson recently responded to the allegations on Instagram, sharing a video compilation of him and his dogs, with a voice-over of “The Breakfast Club” reporting on the incident and sharing his response to the allegations, where he says that despite him not being home when the arrest warrant was executed that he is not on the run but with family in Los Angeles; his lawyers are addressing the matter.