Taraji P. Henson joins Tyler Perry’s ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’ cast

Angela, Marcus, Mike, Sheila, Terry, and Diane are getting a new friend in the upcoming “Why Did I Get Married?” series: Taraji P. Henson.

The Academy Award-nominee has officially joined the cast of “Why Did I Get Married Again?,” the highly anticipated third installment of Perry’s hit film series. She’ll star alongside original cast members Tasha Smith, Sharon Leal, Michael Jai White, Lamman Rucker, and Jill Scott. For Henson, this marks her fifth collaboration with Perry, following “I Can Do Bad All By Myself,” “The Family That Preys,” “Acrimony,” and Netflix’s breakout hit “Straw” earlier this year.

As always, Perry is steering the ship as writer, director, producer, and star, revisiting the close-knit group of college friends whose marriages and messy truths have kept audiences invested since 2007.

In “Why Did I Get Married Again?” this new chapter finds the crew reuniting to celebrate Marcus and Angela’s daughter’s wedding.

“The couples reunite in celebration as Marcus (White) and Angela’s (Smith) daughter prepares to tie the knot,” The logline reads, per Variety. “After being apart for quite some time, they learn quickly that as much as things change, they stay the same. Realizing their children have grown up to be so much like them, they must reflect on the examples they’ve set and ask themselves that age-old question, Why did they get married… again?”

In addition to Henson, a fresh roster of talent joins the story, including Armani Greer, Everett Osborne, Da’Vinchi, Laya Deleon Hayes, Jaden Michael, Charles L. Smith, Derrick A. King, and Sydney Winbush.

After years of fans asking Perry to bring back the series, and the cast teasing fans on social media, the highly anticipated movie is currently filming in Italy.

“Really having fun with this group again!! Filming is going great! It’s hilarious, poignant, and powerful,” Perry captioned an Instagram post about the cast announcement.” Can’t wait for y’all to see this one! Here we go again!!”

As of yet, there is no official word on Janet Jackson reprising her role as Patricia. Malik Yoba’s character Gavin, met his demise at the end of the second installment, “Why Did I Get Married Too?”

While the film’s release date remains unknown, “Why Did I Get Married Again?” is reportedly a part of Perry’s ongoing partnership with Netflix.