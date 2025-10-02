Chance McMillian goes viral for wholesome fanboy moment with Steph Curry

Chance McMillian is all of us when we finally meet our heroes.

The Golden State Warriors’ rookie went viral after cameras caught him having the most relatable fanboy moment with his new teammate, Stephen Curry. Instead of immediately asking the two-time MVP for a picture during media day, McMillian froze, like the rest of us would if we suddenly found ourselves standing next to an industry legend.

The 24-year-old guard, who went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft before signing with the Warriors on Sept. 29, found himself center stage when Curry noticed him lurking in the background as he posed for photos.

“What he up to right now?” Curry asked the crew mid-shoot, pointing toward McMillian, who looked like a kid waiting to meet Santa Claus.

The crowd wasted no time exposing him.

“He wants to take a picture. I will blast him,” one person said, sounding like an amused older cousin as McMillian stood frozen. “He wants to take a picture with you.”

“He ain’t gonna ask?” Curry asked, looking around for an answer. “No,” the person confirmed, sending everyone into another round of laughter.

Finally, McMillian found his voice, blurting out: “I was waiting until you were done!” with his nerves written all over his face.

“He wants to take a picture with you. This guy right here…” the crew member repeated, while the rookie doubled down with, “I was waiting! I was waiting!”

That’s when the crew gave him the ultimate nudge: “Would you go take the picture!!”

So McMillian hustled over to Curry, who couldn’t help but crack one more joke: “You gotta come in here looking proper though.”

“Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah,” McMillian replied, tucking in his jersey. Curry grinned and added, “That’s a delay of game.”

Finally, the two posed together side by side after a moment, which felt equally wholesome and hilarious. But McMillian wasn’t the only rookie silently waiting in line to take a picture with the player many consider to be the G.O.A.T. Fellow rookie Will Richard jumped in to grab a picture too, making it clear that the Warriors’ vet is all about showing love to the next generation.