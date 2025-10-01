Killer Mike admits mistake after dissing Ayesha Curry, praises Steph for defending his wife

Killer Mike isn’t the first person to put his foot in his mouth by saying something he didn’t mean on social media about Ayesha Curry, but he is one of the few to apologize as publicly as he messed up. On the latest episode of “Club Shay Shay,” the Atlanta-rapper, podcaster, and activist sat down with Shannon Sharpe, directly addressed his comments, and offered a full-throated mea culpa.

“Step Curry! Ayesha Curry! Boy, my wife done cussed me out. My oldest daughter called me. My youngest daughter called me. My homeboys that have played in the NBA called me. And I realized that maybe I shouldn’t smoke and get on Instagram. So let me say this, cause I appreciate you checking it—it shows you have a tremendous amount of respect for me—Mrs. Ayesha Curry and her husband Steph, I apologize for my statement being misconstrued.”

The need for the apology stemmed from a comment Killer Mike left under a TikTok video that accused Ayesha Curry of continuing to embarrass Steph, claiming every time she gets on a podcast she goes out of her way to say something that implies she’s complaining about her life with Steph, going so far as to say, “she wants to go be GloRilla or some sh–” among other things. Mike’s comment under the video read, “My n—a said she wanna go be Glo!!! Man, Steph doesn’t deserve the embarrassment [for real]. God bless him.”

Steph, seeing the since-deleted comment shot back at Killer Mike, saying: @killermike naaaaa not you Mike. I’m cool [staying] silent and letting these other clowns have [their] moment! And you’re the worst of them @boowoodz234. But you’re better than that @killermike. Stay in your lane and let God keep blessing me like he is. We r good over here.”

While many of us were left wondering if they chopped it up on the phone to get (back) on the good foot, Mike’s apology on “Club Shay Shay” seems like they didn’t speak at all, and Mike took the opportunity on a big platform to apologize in as public a platform as possible.

“I was trying to say to the comedian, ‘Go easy on Steph’ and I just typed something stupid. My girl Tezlyn Figaro said, ‘Bro, you don’t understand how this could be misread? I read it and I said, “Damn!” he said. He continued, “I was just stoned, up, trying to make a joke. It wasn’t my damn business like my wife said, so I’m sorry, y’all.”

Killer Mike also took a moment to address what Steph did, being protective of his wife, something he believes all men should do out there in the world.

“I’m gonna tell you something, man. Steph did something that all us brothers with women should do, and that’s stand up and defend her,” Mike pointed out. “No matter if somebody steps on her foot, no matter if they intended or not, man; check him and say, ‘Hey, man, just say, Excuse me.’ So let me say again, Ayesha, Steph, excuse me. I apologize deeply.”

Mike brings up a good point, and one that hopefully most of us husbands already adhere to; you must be your wife’s protector and peace when something goes awry. Sure, she is strong and maybe doesn’t need you to be that, but (as is the case with my own wife), she’s happy to know I am there to step in when necessary.

I’m sure Steph would prefer not to have to address people who say things about his wife, and on social media, there’s no stopping that train, but Killer Mike is a famous person, and oft-considered to be a stand-up guy—comments like that hit different coming from a person you might actually interact with at some point. I’m sure Steph was taken aback by the comment, whether intended the way it was received or not, and he felt compelled to address it.

Mike is apparently a stand-up guy and was able to acknowledge that Steph was doing what he was supposed to and that he (Mike) was in the wrong and deserved it. If only all interactions like this could be met with humility and atonement, there’d be much less violence in the world.

Shouts out to Killer Mike for acknowledging he was in the wrong and was appropriately checked for his comment by a person he respects.