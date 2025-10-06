Ike Turner Jr., son of Tina Turner and Ike Turner, dies at 67

Ike Turner Jr., the son of famous musicians Ike Turner and Tina Turner, passed away from kidney failure on October 4, according to TMZ. He was 67; he died one day after his birthday on October 3.

The news was confirmed by Turner Jr.’s cousin, Jacqueline Bullock, in a statement released by Page Six.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my cousin, Ike Turner. ‘Junior’ was more than a cousin to me, but rather a brother, as we grew up in the same famed household together. As the son of Tina and Ike Turner, from an early age, his talents were evident as there wasn’t an instrument he did not want to play. While he favored the drums early on, my aunt and his mother, Tina Turner, insisted that he break down his drum kit after each practice. This led him to favor the keys. Eventually, Junior would end up helping to run Bolic Sound Studios, the recording studios founded by his father, Ike Turner,” read her statement.

Turner Jr. was born in 1958 to Ike Turner and Lorraine Taylor. Turner Jr. and his brother Michael were adopted by Tina Turner while she was married to the senior Turner. Turner Jr. was a musician in his own right, eventually working as a sound engineer for his famous mother, and contributing to his father’s final studio album, “Risin’ With The Blues,” which won a Grammy in 2007.

The senior Ike Turner died in December 2007, and Tina Turner passed away in May 2023. A statue of Tina Turner was unveiled in September 2025 as an homage in her hometown of Brownsville, Tennessee.