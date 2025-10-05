Why Ayesha Curry’s resurfaced comments on marriage and motherhood have people arguing online—again

A clip of an interview with Ayesha Curry has resurfaced and is causing some internet discourse. Curry’s candid words on her marriage to four-time NBA champion Steph Curry have caused both backlash from people online who think she shouldn’t be speaking so openly about her marriage, and support from others who want to have a conversation about the restrictions of marriage on women.

The chef and businesswoman sat down with the podcast “Call Her Daddy,” hosted by Alex Cooper in August. In the hour-long interview, she spoke about meeting her husband Steph when they were teenagers, her skincare brand Sweet July, and her adjustment to fame. What caught fire is early in the episode when she admitted that she didn’t want marriage or children at first.

“I didn’t want kids. I didn’t wanna get married,” she said. “I thought I was going to be ‘career girl,’ and that’s it.”

Curry, 36, rounds out her thought by saying that “you actually don’t know what you want.”

Ayesha and Steph Curry met in 2003 at church in Charlotte, North Carolina, when they were 14 and 15 years old. The pair didn’t date until a few years later in 2008, when they reconnected in Los Angeles and later married at 22 and 23 years old. When asked about the decision to marry young in an interview with Journalist Graham Bensinger, Steph said, “Why waste time when you found the right one?”

Since marrying, the couple has had four children, two daughters named Riley and Ryan, and two sons named Canon and Caius.

In the “Call Her Daddy” interview, Curry also shares that she and Steph have had conversations where she expresses frustration about the pressures of being an NBA wife, but that he doesn’t understand her frustration.

“He tries to resonate with me, but he just can’t,” she said.

Steph has not made an official comment about the podcast, but defended his wife earlier this week when Rapper Killer Mike was one of the commenters reacting to the viral clips. Killer Mike joined in on a joke made by content creator BooWoodz, who shared a video of Curry from the podcast, saying, “She wants to be GloRilla or some shit. Like we get it, bro. Just drop an album or some shit. Stop embarrassing this man, bro. This shit’s getting pathetic.”

Killer Mike commented on the post, saying, “Man Steph doesn’t deserve the embarrassment frfr. God Bless him.”

Steph responded to Killer Mike, “Naaaa not you Mike,” wrote Steph. “Stay in your lane and let God keep blessing me like he is. We r good over here.”

The rapper later apologized to Steph and Ayesha Curry on the Shannon Sharpe podcast, “Club Shay Shay,” saying he was “stoned.”

“It wasn’t my damn business like my wife said. So I’m sorry ya’ll.”