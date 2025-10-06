President Trump reveals that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs asked him for a presidential pardon

Sean “Diddy” Combs reportedly asked President Donald Trump for a pardon in light of his recent federal case. During a press conference in the Oval Office on Monday, President Trump revealed that “a lot of people have asked [him] for pardons” including the Bad Boy Records mogul who was recently convicted and sentenced to over 4 years in prison in a federal case involving sex workers, violence, and “freak-offs.”

“A lot of people have asked me for pardons,” Trump said. “I call him Puff Daddy has asked me for a pardon.”

Trump’s revelation was in response to a question asking if he would pardon, known Jeffery Epstein associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, whose criminal conviction appeal was recently rejected by the Supreme Court.

“I’ll take a look at it,” Trump said of Maxweell, adding that he hadn’t heard her name in a while. “I will speak to the Justice Department.”

President Trump: "I have a lot of people have asked me for pardons. I call him 'Puff Daddy' has asked me for a pardon." pic.twitter.com/MS5DnCr6aF — CSPAN (@cspan) October 6, 2025

News of Combs’ pardon request comes months after reports surfaced that the president was “seriously considering” pardoning the rapper in July. As previously reported by theGrio, last week Combs was sentenced to 4 years and two months in prison. During the star’s sentencing hearing the judge reportedly told the court that “a lengthy sentence was needed for deterrence and that he was unconvinced that if Combs is released these crimes won’t happen again.”

“I ask your honor for a chance to be a father again,” Combs said, “a son again … a leader in my community again … for a chance to get the help that I desperately need to be a better person.” Combs said before sentencing, also apologozing to the people he hurt physically and mentally with his “disgusting, shameful” actions, per the Associated Press.

The judge also fined Combs the maximum allowance of $500,000. Since the rapper has already been in jail for a year, he may be released in three years.