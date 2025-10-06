Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers are officially engaged!

Cuffing season has barely begun, and we already have a celebrity engagement—congratulations are in order for Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers.

On Sunday, October 5, the 30-year-old singer and actress and the 33-year-old actor shared they are officially engaged in a joint post on Instagram.

“Engaged to the love of my life,” the “Uglies” star wrote in his caption.

The post included stylized shots from a moody, romantic engagement shoot featuring the couple embracing both indoors and outside under the sun. Throughout the series of photos, which featured glamorous wardrobe changes, they pose while lounging on a sofa, sharing takeout and wine, exchanging romantic glances, and embracing each other. In one shot, they sit together in a leather chair with Ryan’s diamond ring glimmering on full display.

According to Ryan, the cozy shoot was “a literal quest.” In a post to her Instagram Stories, the “How Many” singer said she had to “especially say thank you” to their team that day for “going on a literal quest with us.”

“Not your normal engagement shoot lol,” she continued. “Some of the most patient, kind, talented [and] beautiful humans I know.”

She added, “Appreciate you so much.”

Ryan and Powers, who’ve both been on the rise in Hollywood since the mid-2010s—she as a singer and actress in series like “Star” and “Grown-ish”, and he in films like “The Perfect Find” and “Straight Outta Compton”—got engaged after confirming they had rekindled their romance seven months earlier. The couple, who first met in 2015 and began dating two years later, quickly became one of young Black Hollywood’s most beloved pairs before briefly splitting in 2022.

Since announcing this latest development, the congratulations have been pouring in from throughout their A-list circle.

“EVERYTHING,” Issa Rae wrote in the comments, adding, “Congrats.”

Lori Harvey added, “Omg omg omg!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!!!”

Naomi Campbell who starred with Ryan in the Fox series “Star,” wrote, “Congratulations to my on-screen daughter.”

Power’s “Uglies” co-star Joey King, wrote, “You guys!!!!! These pictures!!!! “Congratulations.”

Yvonne Orji added, ​​”WE. LOVE. TO. SEEEEE. IT.”