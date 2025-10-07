‘I’m an icon’ Wendy Williams says, sharing an update about her health and living conditions

For many of us, including Charlemagne the God, Wendy Williams is our OG, so it’s always refreshing to hear that she’s doing well amidst her conservatorship. The former talk show host recently sat down with “The Cut” to share an update about her living situation.

“It’s a dump! Did you see the people? The elderly people? Why do I want to look at that? This is a f—ked-up situation,” she told the publication. “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve asked that I be moved from this floor.”

Over the last year, Williams has been very vocal about her disdain for her guardianship and the conditions she’s been living in. In January, she likened her facility to a “prison” and described her guardianship as “emotional abuse,” during an appearance on “The Breakfast Club.”

“I am not cognitively impaired. But I feel like I am in prison,” she said as previously reported by theGrio.

While speaking to “The Cut,” she noted that she’s not only not allowed visitors, but also can’t receive calls through the landline she has access to. However, she was recently granted access to an iPad, where she reportedly watches and listens to old clips of her radio show.

“Sabrina [Morrissey, Williams’ court-appointed guardian] did not want me to have it. You have me stuck on this expensive floor with these dying people, and I can’t have an iPad?” Williams ranted to the outlet. “The judge doesn’t like me, and I don’t like the judge, but she permitted it.”

“The Cut’s” journalist revealed that Williams had very little patience for some of her questions regarding her going out and socializing.

“Uh, excuse me, you know I’ve been out. So obviously I do go out,” she said, reportedly irritated, before revealing that she frequents restaurants to get away from the facility. “Everything that I do is here in this room. So I … I try not to eat here.”

Williams also revealed that she’s been attending a megachurch in Brooklyn which she enjoys.

“It gives me faith and keeps me very well in touch with God and myself.” she described.

Ultimately, the journalist noted that Williams has not lost her spark. Throughout the conversation, the talk show host reportedly still held the same confidence and sassy tone viewers grew to know and love from her days in radio to her time on daytime television.

“I’m an icon,” the 61-year-old reminded the reporter.