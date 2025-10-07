Keke Palmer pens heartfelt message to single moms: ‘You are doing good’

Keke Palmer has a message for her fellow moms doing it on their own.

On Monday, October 6, the 32-year-old actress and singer took a moment to acknowledge other single mothers in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“This is to all my mothers doing it on their own. Not as a moment of pity or as a badge of hardship because being a mother is difficult, period,” the “One of Them Days” star began in the lengthy caption accompanying footage from a photo shoot of her and her toddler son in a glam chair.

“I just want to acknowledge you,” she continued, admitting that while she typically avoids overly personal posts, it had been a “really hard” week for her.

“The point I’m making is the point I try to make to myself,” she wrote. “You are doing good. You are capable. Your baby does love you. Your sacrifices are accounted for. God is with you. Your prayers will be answered, keep praying. You are more than what you do for others. If no one has your back, know that God does and that your baby is your greatest reflection of that.”

Palmer punctuated the message by repeating, “Don’t give up on you—you’re worth it,” several times, including once in all caps, before reassuring moms that it’s okay to have a difficult day, week, or even month.

“And it’s okay if our babies see that,” she added. “It’s okay that they see we are human and we communicate our feelings. I would see my mom sad, I would see my dad sad, I watched them be human and I think I’m a better person because of it.”

She concluded with, “Sending you the love I’d like to receive but don’t ask for cause you know, mommas,” followed by a winking emoji.

The “Nope” actress shares her two-year-old son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, with her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson. Since welcoming him in February 2023, Palmer has been candid about her motherhood journey, from opening up about the pressures celebrities face to “snap back” after pregnancy, to how becoming a mother has reshaped her outlook on fame and career choices. She’s also been intentional about using her platform to celebrate the joys and challenges of raising her son largely on her own.

Weeks after welcoming Baby Leo, in another Instagram post, the “Baby Its Keke Palmer” host reflected on how motherhood has changed her life for the better, calling it the most rewarding experience she’s ever had.

“I have juggled quite a few careers but this is my greatest gig of all,” she wrote in the caption at the time.

“Learning how to balance it all and looking forward to discovering this new person I am becoming,” she continued. “ I will never be the same again, but if you thought I was a bad mama jamma before, you can’t imagine the greater purpose my son has given my life!”