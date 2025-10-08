Herschel Walker confirmed by Senate as ambassador to the Bahamas

After the post remained open for nearly 15 years, the Bahamas has a new ambassador from the United States.

On Tuesday, October 7, the Senate confirmed Herschel Walker in the role along with more than 100 other nominees for various government positions, in a 51–47 vote that fell along party lines, NBC News reported.

The former NFL player turned political candidate, who unsuccessfully ran for a Georgia Republican Senate seat three years ago, will be the first ambassador to the Caribbean island since former President Barack Obama’s nominee, Nicole Avant, left the post in 2011.

Obama’s next nominee following Avant, Cassandra Butts, died in 2016 before the Senate could act on her confirmation, leaving the ambassador role vacant for nearly a decade and a half.

Herschel, who was nominated for the role by President Donald Trump, has risen in recent years as a Republican political figure whose 2022 Senate run was embroiled in multiple controversies. His campaign faced scrutiny over alleged financial troubles, micromanagement of staff, and unexplained claims regarding his past.

Walker also ran on an anti-abortion platform, only for reports to later surface that he had paid for an abortion in 2009. He acknowledged writing a $700 check to a former partner but claimed he did not recall the purpose of the payment.

Trump defended Walker amid the backlash and later praised him when announcing his nomination, calling him “an Ambassador to our Nation’s youth, our men and women in the military, and athletes at home and abroad.”

A U.S. State Department spokesperson echoed this framing, saying, per USA Today, Walker “will be a true champion of the America First foreign policy agenda” and suggested his appointment would help advance U.S. interests in the Caribbean country located less than 60 miles from Florida.

Meanwhile, Bahamian Ambassador to the United States Wendall Jones also welcomed the confirmation.

“He will be warmly welcomed by Bahamians who are widely known for their hospitality,” Jones told Reuters, adding that Walker would be “well-positioned to assist our government in communicating on many issues of mutual concern.”