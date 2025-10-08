Judge Greg Mathis and wife Lisa open up about reconciling a year after filing for divorce

Judge Greg Mathis and his wife, Linda Reese Mathis, joined “The Tamron Hall Show” for an exclusive interview to discuss what brought them back together after Linda filed for divorce in August 2024. Their separation lasted for three weeks before they decided to call off the divorce. But it took them until October 2025 to speak about what that split was like and why they’re sharing their story now.

When Hall asked about those three weeks in 2024 without his wife and with the possibility of the end of his 39-year marriage looming, Judge Mathis was frank.

“They were devastating, and felt like I did when I lost my mother. That’s the feeling I had. And I’d do anything to get my mother back. So I did anything to get my wife back,” he said with the conviction of a man who knows he almost lost it all. Judge Mathis and Linda share four adult kids: Jade (40), Camara (38), Greg Jr. (36), and Amir (35).

Linda, for her part, was gracious and generous with her responses, as Hall asked why they felt this moment was the right time to talk about their split and reconciliation. It seems like Linda feels the couple is in a much better space now than ever, especially when it comes to speaking about their life, while Judge Mathis made it clear that there would be no speaking about their split until Linda was ready to do so.

“As you mentioned, it’s been a year now,” she started, “And in that year, we did a lot of work. We learned each other again. We enjoyed our time doing that, each and every day. And it’s just been progressively, just great. I mean, just every day, it’s been just wonderful.”

Though they separated, Linda was very clear that they were family, and she does now and has always had his back, even during their contentious times. But sometimes, you need a minute to make sure that you’re good for you before you can be good for anybody else, a sentiment Linda spoke directly to and led to the original divorce filing.

“Well, I have always, like you said, you know, I supported him always. And at that time, I felt I needed to just take care of me. And that’s what I felt I was doing at that time.”

Here’s to the Mathis’ and to second chances, Black love, and finishing a love story strong.