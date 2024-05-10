Tamron Hall shares the joys of motherhood in her 50s and encourages women to cherish unique journeys

Tamron Hall attends the 47th annual Gracie Awards Gala at the Beverly Wilshire on May 24, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Tamron Hall understands what it’s like to dream of motherhood and worry it might not happen.

The Emmy-winning talk show host has built a remarkable, decades-long career in television and news, and is known for her empathetic interview style, well-researched questions, and 1000-watt smile. Nevertheless, waiting until 48 years old to have her first child wasn’t exactly part of the plan.

“I didn’t wait by choice,” Hall tells theGrio in an exclusive interview on the set of her eponymous talk show’s “Mother’s Day Extravaganza” taping. “It wasn’t like, ‘OK, I’m going to hold out.’ It wasn’t that. It was the time that the universe meant for me to have the things that I have. And for me, it’s given me great perspective.”

In 2017, the year she began dating now-husband Steve Greener, Hall also made the gut-wrenching decision to leave her role as co-anchor at NBC’s “Today Show.” It was the first period in her life the Texas-born journalist hadn’t been working since the age of 16.

“At the time, I didn’t even own a home, you know what I mean? And I am worried that I am out of the game; worried I might not ever get married; maybe I wasn’t going to have a child. And I would be lying to you if I didn’t use the word ‘worry.’ So often, people say, ‘Oh, you know, you don’t need this.’ You know, I was worried that I wouldn’t have those things. It’s OK to say that you’re worried. And now [that] I have them, I find a way to balance them with who I am at every age.”

Hall says the work transition opened up space for her to reconnect with music executive and film producer Greener, fall in love, and pursue motherhood via IVF. In 2019, the couple married and welcomed their son Moses, now five years old. Later that year, Hall would go on to launch her self-titled talk nationally syndicated show, “Tamron Hall,” on ABC, which has just been renewed for a sixth season. It’s a feat very few journalists in television history have accomplished.

“We’ve been renewed because of this great group of women — Black women that are always rooting for me,” Hall says of the show’s success.

With more women choosing to become mothers later in life and birth rates for women 45+ seeing an increase since 2015, the choice to have children can often mean navigating demanding transitions into motherhood while at crucial crossroads in their careers. While Hall understands the joys of building a life on your own terms, she is also keenly aware that motherhood is sometimes accompanied by the feeling that you’ve lost parts of yourself.

“Find her,” she urges. “We all exist in different forms. But [she’s] still there.”

Reflecting on her former stages in life, Hall says to rebalance her spirit, she thinks of her seven-year-old girl self, uninhibited by other’s judgements or expectations, being free. She further shares that to sustain herself in this era, she remembers all the women she was at various stages.

“I find a way to balance them with who I am at every age, because I don’t want to forget me,” Hall says.

(Left to right) Guest Shamayim Harris and host Tamron Hall on the “Tamron Hall Show” on May 10, 2024. The Tamron Hall Show airs weekdays in syndication on ABC. (Photo: Disney/Jeff Neira)

A strong sense of self is also why she’s not afraid to say “no” to certain things to maintain balance in her family life.

“I’m 53 now, and so I recognize how to say ‘no’ and how to put my son above everything else because I’ve lost things. And so I’m OK with not being on a TV show. I’m OK with not having some of the things — because if that means I have to miss his birthday, I’ll figure out another hustle.”

It’s part of the reason Hall is making an extra effort to celebrate mothers this year for Mother’s Day. The beloved talk show host is hosting her third annual Mother’s Day Extravaganza, complete with surprise guests, a performance by gospel singer Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, and giveaways to celebrate mothers who’ve made an impact on the lives of their loved ones.

In crafting the special episode, Hall was very intentional about honoring mothers in every sense — teachers, mentors, stepmoms, adopted moms, and “play moms” who show up in the community.

“I didn’t want it to just be a traditional tribute for motherhood,” Hall tells theGrio.

“I’m from the South. We have play-mamas, play-cousins, you know, and all of those women that are around you all day long that stay up at night praying for you,” Hall says tearing up, reflecting emotionally. “That route for you that you don’t know. Whatever it turns out to be. They’re rooting for your happiness. And that’s what I love.

“We all need that nurturer,” she added.

For times and channels to watch the Tamron Hall’s Mother’s Day Extravaganza, go to www.TamronHallShow.com and follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow.