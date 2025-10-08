Marcus Jordan celebrates six months of sobriety following DUI arrest in February

After a shocking DUI arrest in February, Marcus Jordan has reached a major milestone in his sobriety journey.

This week, the 34-year-old reality TV star and son of basketball legend Michael Jordan shared on Instagram that he’s been sober for six months.

“6 months sober,” he began in the caption. “[And] still the life of the party.”

The post featured clips and photos highlighting his life over the last six months, from yacht parties and concert outings to race events with his father. In one clip, Jordan is seen laughing on his Basketball Hall of Fame father’s private jet; in another, he joins the sports legend trackside at a Formula One race alongside Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick, who both drive for his father’s NASCAR team.

Jordan was arrested on February 4 in Maitland, Florida, after police found his blue Lamborghini SUV stuck on railroad tracks. According to an arrest report obtained by CBS News, officers noted he smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and was slurring his speech. He allegedly admitted to drinking at a gentlemen’s club earlier that night. Police said they also found a small bag containing a white powdery substance in his pocket, which later tested positive for ketamine rather than cocaine, as initially suspected.

Bodycam footage released by the Maitland Police Department showed Jordan identifying himself to officers as “Michael Jordan’s son” during the arrest. He was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting an officer without violence.

In March, Jordan pleaded not guilty to all charges. According to court records, he later entered into a deferred prosecution agreement, which required him to perform community service, undergo random drug testing, and write an apology letter, per the Miami Herald. If completed successfully, the charges could be dismissed.

Neither Michael Jordan nor the family commented publicly following the arrest. Marcus, who owns the Orlando sneaker boutique Trophy Room, has since resumed public appearances and continued posting on social media. He previously appeared alongside his ex-girlfriend Larsa Pippen on “The Real Housewives of Miami” and Peacock’s celeb reality-TV competition show “The Traitors.”

His recent post marks his first public reflection on sobriety since his arrest.