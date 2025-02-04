Marcus Jordan, son of Michael Jordan, charged with cocaine possession, DUI, following arrest in Orlando, FL

According to multiple reports, Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan, has been arrested and booked into Orange County jail in Orlando, Florida.

TMZ first reported that on Monday, the 34-year-old reality TV star was arrested and charged with cocaine possession, driving under the influence, and resisting arrest. Other sources, including People magazine, reported that Marcus was arrested on Tuesday morning.

Bond for his release has been set at $4,000. No other details surrounding the arrest, including what may have led up to it, have been released at this time. Multiple sources have reached out to Marcus’ representatives and the authorities for more information.

Marcus is one of three children his famous father shares with his ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy. The two also share a son, Jeffrey, 36, and a daughter, Jasmine, 32. The basketball legend also has twin daughters, Victoria and Ysabel, 10, with his current wife, Yvette Prieto.

This isn’t the first time Marcus has sparked controversial headlines. The reality TV star garnered backlash when he went public about his on-and-off-again relationship with Larsa Pippen, ex-wife of his father’s Chicago Bulls teammate, Scottie Pippen. Many questioned the age gap between the two and the origin of their relationship.

When asked early into their relationship about how his family, including his father, felt about them dating, he said, “I think my family just wants to see me happy. And so as long as I’m happy, they’re happy with whoever I’m dating.”

The pair stepped into the limelight together, appearing on “The Real Housewives of Miami” and season 2 of “The Traitors” in early 2024. They reportedly ended things for good shortly after that.

The arrest comes just weeks after Marcus was spotted out with model (and Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife), Nicole Murphy. The two were seen at DJ Khaled’s second annual We the Best Foundation x Jordan Golf Classic in Miami before they ended their evening in a booth at the nightclub E11EVEN Miami.