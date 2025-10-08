Offset admits to ‘stepping out’ on Cardi B, while she says she ‘felt the love dying’ before their divorce

Offset and Cardi B are peeling back the curtain on their marriage, opening up about the challenges that led to their split. In separate interviews this week, the estranged couple shared raw reflections on what went wrong in their seven-year union.

Offset, 33, admitted to stepping out on Cardi during a candid conversation on “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer,” while Cardi, 32, revealed on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast that she felt their love fading long before the divorce filing.

“I was definitely not perfect in the situation,” Offset, born Kiari Cephus, said Tuesday, Oct. 7. “I made a lot of mistakes. [There’s] a lot of things that I did wrong. She did things that was wrong.”

Offset acknowledged that Cardi’s decision to file for divorce in July 2024 was a consequence of his actions. “That’s why when she left, I had to take that on the chin,” he admitted. “I was being selfish, you know what I mean? And I can say that as a man. I’m a grown man.”

The Atlanta rapper added, “I should’ve respected her way more, you know what I mean? I made bad decisions as a man, like stepping out.”

Still, he stressed that his focus remains on their three children: daughter Kulture Kiari, 7, son Wave Set, 4, and daughter Blossom Belle, 13 months. “We got kids to live for,” Offset said, while also criticizing the rumors surrounding their breakup. “The narrative be nasty sometimes on me, and it don’t be that.”

Cardi, for her part, shared that she struggled with loneliness during the final stretch of their marriage.

“I felt the love dying,” the Grammy-winning rapper — born Belcalis Almánzar — said on On Purpose. “From my end, from his end … I was very lonely because I chose to be lonely.”

Cardi first filed for divorce from Offset in September 2020 before reconciling. She confirmed their separation in December 2023 and filed again the following July.

Reflecting on that period, Cardi explained, “When your heart is not done, your heart is not done … While it was dying, I had a human growing in me, and I just kept thinking, ‘What’s life going to be without this person? What’s life going to be without raising my last child without this person? What’s life going to be with that person not being my friend anymore?’ When you have those type of thoughts, it will make you sad. It will get you depressed. It will have you lost. But I overcame that.”

She added that it took time for her heart to catch up with her decision. “It took months for the heart to say, ‘You’re done.’ Instead of my mouth and my brain. My heart had to be like, ‘You’re done.’ Because you could say it and you could take actions, but even if you take actions, if you’re not done you’re not done.”

Now, as the estranged couple works through the agreements of their divorce, they are also trying to find their footing as co-parents while navigating separate chapters.