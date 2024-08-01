Cardi B files for divorce from Offset and announces third pregnancy; ‘With every ending comes a new beginning’

Cardi B and Offset are once again closing the book on their hip-hop love story. On July 31, a member of Cardi B’s team confirmed to the New York Post’s Page Six that the female rapper had filed for divorce from her husband of six years.

Throughout the course of their relationship, Cardi B and Offset have experienced headline-making ups and downs, and this is not the first time the two have reportedly split. In 2018, just a year after marrying privately in 2017, the couple split amid cheating rumors. In September 2020, Cardi B filed for divorce, stating that the marriage was “irretrievably broken” and that “there are no prospects for a reconciliation” following further cheating allegations. However, a month later, she called off the divorce.

“We’re some really typical two young motherf—-, got married early, that’s what we are,” Cardi said at the time, explaining the couple’s on-again-off-again relationship status. “We’re not no different than y’all f—— dysfunctional ass relationships. We’re the same way. We’re just more public.”

Amid their multiple splits and reconciliations, the couple has often kept the ebbs and flows of their marriage in the public eye, alluding to their turbulent romance in hit songs like “Be Careful” and collaborative projects like their duet, “Jealousy.” This latest divorce filing follows a longtime separation initially announced in December 2023, when the “Bodak Yellow” rapper confirmed her relationship status during an Instagram Live.

“I’ve been single for a minute now,” she said, as previously reported by theGrio. “But I have been afraid … not afraid — I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been, like, a sign. I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah… I’m excited.”

That new life now includes a third child; announcing her pregnancy within hours of her divorce filing becoming public, Cardi shared a maternity shoot on Instagram which bared her growing baby bump.

““With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you; you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power,” she captioned the post. “[You] reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

Though she did not confirm further details, social media users speculate the Migos rapper is the father of Cardi’s third child. In addition to this pregnancy, the couple shares a 6-year-old daughter, Kulture, and a 2-year-old son, Wave. Cardi has reportedly requested primary custody of both children; Offset also has three children from prior relationships.