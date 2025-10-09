Deion Sanders’ rumored girlfriend Karrueche Tran supports him in his 16th surgery

Deion Sanders, better known as Coach Prime, has endured a grueling health journey over the past three years. And through it all, he’s been met with an outpouring of support from fans, colleagues, and even actress Karrueche Tran.

In his latest YouTube vlog, documenting his 16th surgery in just three years, Sanders opened up about the toll his health struggles have taken. This time, he wasn’t alone. Tran was right by his side, offering quiet strength and comfort as he underwent treatment for blood clots in his leg.

Sanders, who revealed in July that he has bladder cancer and underwent surgery to have his bladder removed, shared a glimpse of the difficult realities he’s been facing. As Tran helped him tie his hospital gown, she was visibly emotional. “I’m gonna start crying,” she told him.

The Hall of Famer, showing off a large cross necklace that he rarely removes, reflected on the resilience it’s taken to get through these ordeals. “I’m in here 16 times in the last three years,” Sanders told the camera. “Never doubting God, never stressing, never second guessing.”

Even in the midst of his health battle, Sanders kept his spirits high, joking with nurses alongside Tran and his son before the operation. Tran tried to keep her tears at bay, telling the camera the procedure “isn’t as intense” as his last.

“Baby, you walk me around the corner like you did last time,” Sanders asked, as Tran took his hand and escorted him toward the operating room.

Their relationship, which first sparked speculation this summer after Tran appeared in Sanders’ cancer treatment vlog produced by his son’s company Well Off Media, has slowly become more public. On Aug. 28, the Claws star stopped by the “What’s Next with J. Ryan” podcast, where she all but confirmed the rumors.

“Yeah, I’m dating,” she said when asked about her love life. “I’m at a point in my life, like, I know what I want. I’ve dated a lot. I’ve done a lot. I’ve did this, did that. Young, old. And so, if I wasn’t happy and content, and feeling good in my situation, I’m not wasting my time.”

“I don’t have the time for it. I rather be at home, namaste, chile, in bed at 9 o’clock doing my own thing if I’m not happy,” Tran continued, before smirking and adding, “So yeah, I’m in a good place.”

That “good place” now appears to include standing firmly by Sanders’ side, asking doctors tough questions about his aggressive cancer and advocating for his follow-up care, as seen in earlier vlogs.

Watch the full vlog below: