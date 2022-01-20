Karrueche Tran, Duane Martin among recurring cast for Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air’ series

The dramatic retelling of the NBC sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," premieres on Peacock on Feb. 13.

As the premiere of Peacock’s Bel-Air inches closer, more information about the dramatic reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is coming to the forefront. The streaming service has announced a list of actors and actresses slated for recurring roles on the show.

Karrueche Tran and Duane Martin will join the principal cast of newcomer Jabari Banks as Will Smith, Adrian Holmes as Uncle Phil, Cassandra Freeman as Aunt Viv, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones as Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey the butler, Jordan L. Jones as Jazz, and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa.

Tran will be playing Ivy, a top-tier social media influencer who often advises Will’s older cousin, Hilary Banks. Martin will portray Steven Lewis, the campaign manager for Philip Banks, as he makes a run for Los Angeles District Attorney.

Also included in the recurring cast is April Parker Jones, who plays Viola “Vy” Smith, Will’s mother, and Vivian Banks’ sister. SteVonté Hart plays Will’s best friend and basketball teammate in West Philly, Tray Melbert.

Charlie Hall, son of Emmy-winning actress/comedian Julia Louis-Dreyfus, plays Tyler Laramy, a class clown, good friend, and basketball teammate to Will at Bel-Air Academy.

Like its source material, Bel-Air tells the story of West Philadelphia teen Will Smith who goes to live with his affluent extended family, the Banks, in a swanky California neighborhood.

The concept of Bel-Air as a gritty, dramatic take on the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air came from a viral fan trailer by Morgan Cooper.

Will Smith, who played the titular character in the sitcom, will serve as executive producer of the Peacock series, which has already been given a two-season order. Cooper will executive produce, direct, and co-write the show, as theGrio reported.

“My approach to the series started with a deep focus on tone and really being intentional with my creative choices,” Cooper said. “I’m inspired by a lot of things as a director; it could be a random conversation, memories from my past, it could be art, music, fashion.”

“Everything can be inspiration, and having a two-season order gives us the opportunity to go infinitely deeper narratively, visually, and aesthetically. I think that with Bel-Air, we have created something unique and honest.”

