Former President Obama reacts to Israel-Hamas deal to end conflict in Gaza

Former President Barack Obama is speaking out after the White House announced that a deal had been reached between Israel and Hamas to end the deadly conflict in Gaza that has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians since Oct. 7, 2023.

“After two years of unimaginable loss and suffering for Israeli families and the people of Gaza, we should all be encouraged and relieved that an end to the conflict is within sight; that those hostages still being held will be reunited with their families; and that vital aid can start reaching those inside Gaza whose lives have been shattered,” Obama said in an official statement released on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump is seeking to take credit for the peace resolution that is still underway, with a vote for approval by the Israeli government, followed by the return of hostages. Last week, Trump, joined by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, unveiled a 20-step plan to end the conflict and rebuild Gaza.

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 29: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a joint news conference in the State Dining Room at the White House on September 29, 2025 in Washington, DC.(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

There remain sticking points to the plan for permanent peace in the region, including the issue of Hamas disarmament and the governance of Gaza.

President Obama said, “More than that, though, it now falls on Israelis and Palestinians, with the support of the U.S. and the entire world community, to begin the hard task of rebuilding Gaza – and to commit to a process that, by recognizing the common humanity and basic rights of both peoples, can achieve a lasting peace.”

The deadly conflict in Gaza became a global rallying cry for those in opposition to Israel’s military operations in Gaza, a region that has seen similar conflicts for decades. Many critics, including a United Nations commission and international human rights groups, have called it a genocide committed against the Palestinians.

The Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza was also a major issue in the 2024 election. Post-election polling showed that the issue may have cost Democratic nominee Kamala Harris the election as a result of her role as the vice president under the Biden administration, which backed Israel’s military actions with billions in aid.