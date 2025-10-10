16 banned books by Black authors that America needs now more than ever

Every year, Banned Books Week shines a light on the stories some people would rather see erased. At a time when literacy rates in America are slipping, it’s ironic that some of the most impactful, necessary works of literature are being pulled from shelves. The “banned” label is less an indictment and more a badge of honor, proof that a book struck a nerve, sparked a conversation, and told a truth that made some uncomfortable. And in a climate where access to history is under siege, these challenged titles stand as monuments to the enduring power of storytelling.

Here are 16 books you should read, revisit, and refuse to let disappear:

“The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison

Morrison’s debut novel confronts the devastating impact of racism and colorism on young Black girls, making it a perennial target for bans and an essential read for anyone seeking to understand America’s beauty standards and their costs.

“Parable of the Sower” by Octavia E. Butler

A prophetic tale of climate collapse, inequality, and resilience, Butler’s 1993 classic feels eerily contemporary…perhaps too contemporary for comfort lately.

“The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones

This landmark reframing of American history centers the role of slavery and Black Americans in shaping the nation. Its opponents may fear the truth, but readers find empowerment in its pages.

“Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi

A sweeping family saga spanning generations and continents, Gyasi’s novel traces the ripple effects of slavery. Its interwoven stories bring history to life in unforgettable ways.

“I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou

Angelou’s coming-of-age memoir is a testament to survival and self-expression, as groundbreaking today as when it was first published in 1969.

“Monday’s Not Coming” by Tiffany D. Jackson

This Young Adult thriller explores friendship, gentrification, and the silence surrounding missing Black girls.

“Chains” by Laurie Halse Anderson

A riveting historical fiction novel set during the Revolutionary War, Anderson’s story gives voice to enslaved people erased from America’s founding myths.

“Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson

Wilkerson draws parallels between America, Nazi Germany, and India to explore how caste systems maintain inequality. A deeply researched, deeply unsettling, and deeply necessary read.

“Unbound” by Tarana Burke

The founder of the #MeToo movement shares her powerful personal story, proving why truth-telling is both healing and revolutionary.

“Stamped (For Kids)” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi

An accessible adaptation of “Stamped from the Beginning,” this book arms young readers with the tools to recognize and dismantle racism.

“Go Tell It on the Mountain” by James Baldwin

Baldwin’s semi-autobiographical first novel remains a piercing exploration of religion, family, and identity in Black America.

“Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Written as a letter to his son, Coates’ award-winning work captures the precarity and beauty of being Black in America.

“This Is My America” by Kim Johnson

A YA novel that weaves mass incarceration, racial injustice, and a young girl’s determination into a gripping narrative.

“Ghost Boys” by Jewell Parker Rhodes

A poignant exploration of racial violence and empathy, as seen through the eyes of a young Black boy killed by police.

“All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson

A fearless memoir-manifesto that explores Black queer identity with vulnerability, candor, and courage.

“The Black Friend” by Frederick Joseph

Written as a guide and conversation starter for young readers, Joseph challenges readers to confront racism head-on and imagine better futures.

Ultimately, banning these books won’t erase the truths they carry. Instead, it only amplifies their urgency. And as a community, it is our responsibility to read, protect, and preserve these stories for future generations.