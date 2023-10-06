Watch: First week of October is Banned Books Week

In recent months, schools and libraries have censored books by Black authors in a movement led by Republican elected officials.

Banned Books Week is being celebrated across the country in support of books by Black authors that have been banned in recent months due to censorship in schools and libraries led by Republican elected officials. TheGrio delved into the concept of why Black books matter and some solutions for Black America in this climate, including using said banned books as teaching materials.