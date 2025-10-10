Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA to counteract Bad Bunny with own Super Bowl halftime show

Turning Point USA, the conservative advocacy group founded by the late Charlie Kirk, confirms it will host a counterprogram halftime show to Bad Bunny’s performance during next year’s Super Bowl LX halftime show.

The nonprofit organization founded by Kirk, who was killed during a public speaking event on Sept. 10, teased earlier this week that its program would be called “The All American Halftime Show” with performers and details to be announced at a later date. According to TPUSA, the event will celebrate “Faith, Family & Freedom”. A contact form on the TPUSA website allows potential registrants to share their preferred genre of music for the show, with options including Americana, classic rock, country, hip-hop, pop, worship, and “Anything In English.”

🚨 HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



It’s true, Turning Point USA is thrilled to announce The All American Halftime Show.



Performers and event details coming soon.



2.8.2026https://t.co/HBHGfXj6yU pic.twitter.com/HYUs6BqgVL — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) October 9, 2025

TPUSA’s announcement comes as Super Bowl LX halftime performer Bad Bunny has faced swift conservative backlash for choosing not to hold concerts in America because of ICE crackdowns. The singer, who sings the majority of his songs in Spanish, has been vocal about not bringing his Puerto Rican residency or his upcoming stadium tour to the U.S., citing fan safety.

“There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the U.S., and none of them were out of hate —I’ve performed there many times,” he told i-D Magazine. “All of (the shows) have been successful. All of them have been magnificent. I’ve enjoyed connecting with Latinos who have been living in the U.S.”

He continued, “But specifically, for a residency here in Puerto Rico, when we are an unincorporated territory of the U.S. … People from the U.S. could come here to see the show. Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel here, or to any part of the world. But there was the issue of — like, f—— ICE could be outside (my concert). And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

During his guest-hosting appearance on Saturday Night Live on Oct. 4, the Grammy Award-winner and Puerto Rico native, who is an American citizen, said following his opening monologue, which was primarily delivered in Spanish, “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn.”

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX performance will be the latest under a partnership between the NFL and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. At Super Bowl LIX, Kendrick Lamar set multiple viewership records during his performance, which resulted in him winning an Emmy.