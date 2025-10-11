HBCU alum collects $2M lottery prize in hilarious golden disguise

The Howard University graduate made sure everyone in D.C. would remember her big day.

Brandon Caldwell
Oct 11, 2025
D.C. Lottery winner
Winner pictured with DC Lottery Executive Director Randy Burnside Credit: Photo via DC Lottery

A D.C. woman made history by winning a $2 million prize off a scratch-off ticket. Then, in true HBCU alum fashion, she made sure everybody would remember her — while keeping her identity a secret.

The Howard University graduate, who has worked as a civil servant for more than 30 years, showed up to the D.C. lottery offices wearing a sparkly gold top hat, golden dollar sign glasses, a shirt with a ruffled collar designed to look like $100 bills and a face mask.

In April, DC Lottery introduced the Extreme 500X Fortune, its first $50 scratcher. The game features $18M in total cash prizes and a record-setting top prize of $2M, the largest prize amount for a scratch game in DC Lottery history.

Although the winner says she enjoys her work as a civil servant and has been looking into retirement options, she quickly admitted that winning the scratch-off alters a few of her plans now that she’s a millionaire.

“This changes everything!” she said.

The woman, who described herself simply as “Adventure Ready,” chose to accept a one-time payment of $1,520,000 for her winnings instead of the annuitized payments to be made over 20 years.

Mentioned in this article:

More About: