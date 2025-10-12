Kamala Harris keeps getting heckled by protesters on her book tour and she’s started responding back

The latest stop on former Vice President Kamala Harris’ book tour became heated when protestors interrupted the event.

On Saturday, Harris was in Chicago promoting her memoir, “107 Days,” named after the amount of time she had to run as the democratic nominee in the 2024 presidential election after former President Joe Biden dropped out of the race. The book tour stop with journalist Michele Norris was interrupted several times by pro-Palestine protestors, who criticized the former vice president on her administration’s support of Israel and its response to the country’s war in Gaza.

According to NBC Chicago, security escorted out a man who was captured on footage disrupting the event, and another woman was led out after protesting. The crowd was chanting, “get her out” when security demanded her to leave the theater.

In one viral video from the Chicago event, a protestor interrupts (the fifth time the event is interrupted, according to an attendee), and Harris responds.

“Are you the same person that was telling people not to vote?” she said.

She did not mention Israel or Palestine when addressing the protestors, but referred to non-voters. During the 2024 presidential election, a campaign of a hundred thousand people in Michigan cast “uncommitted” ballots during the state’s Democratic primary to send a message to Democrats that their treatment of Gaza would influence whether or not they would vote that November. The “uncommitted” vote gained traction in other state primaries like Minnesota, Maryland, and Kentucky. And the Uncommitted National Movement ultimately did not endorse Harris or any presidential candidates.

Yesterday, protestors disrupted the theater several times with messages about Gaza. “Why don’t you go to the White House and protest?” Harris said in response to one.

Harris maintained the stance when the protestors spoke out at the event that the issue was about people who didn’t vote in the last presidential election. She told Norris that politicians had to do some “deep thinking” about the third of people who abstained and what their reasons were.

“So here’s the thing, I am not president,” she said after a separate interruption. “And if you want to talk about legacy, let’s talk about the legacy of mass deportations, of people not voting, and Donald Trump.”

Harris was confronted by pro-Palestine protestors on her tour stops in New York and Washington, D.C. At the New York event, she told them that she cannot do anything since she is not the president.

“I understand your concern and how you feel,” she said in New York. “I think I do, I think I do. And the reality of it is, where we are right now didn’t have to be this way, in terms of a blank check that this president has given.”



