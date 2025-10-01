Kamala Harris commends DL Hughley for owning up to his spread of misinformation during her campaign

It’s often said that actions speak louder than words, but sometimes words can be just as powerful, especially when those words are “I’m sorry.”

Former vice president Kamala Harris recently revealed how much those words meant to her during her presidential campaign. While speaking to Scott Evans on his show “House Guest,” Harris shared how much she appreciated comedian DL Hughley repeatedly apologizing for the misinformation he spread about her.

“Can you imagine, he did it publicly, and he did that on his own,” Harris said. “I think he’s an amazing man, an amazing human being that he has the strength to be able to be so vulnerable, to say that.”

Everyone had an opinion during former Vice President Harris’s 2024 presidential campaign. Amongst the many opinions was that of Hughley, who contributed to the spread of the false narrative that Harris contributed to the arrest of numerous Black men during her time as district attorney in California. However, during the 2024 Democratic National Convention, the comedian shocked viewers when he publicly apologized to Harris for those same statements.

“As president, she will give each and every one of us a fair shot in life. But I have to admit I didn’t always believe that. If you told 15-year-old me [I] would be on stage supporting a prosecutor and a teacher…there’s no way that I would’ve believed you,” Hughley said at the time. “Because of that, I made assumptions about Kamala’s record and I often repeated them to a lot of people. Then one day, Kamala invited me to her house, she put her hand on my shoulder and she asked me to do some research. Something I had never done. Something a lot of people I know had never done before. Imagine attacking someone’s character without a single Google search.”

In a November 2024 interview with Big Boy TV, Hughley reflected on the moment in her home when he not only apologized to her but also vowed to do so publicly.

“Your apology should be as loud as your accusation,” Hughley noted.

Harris, who has unfortunately been subject to extreme criticism since becoming the first female vice president, shared how she manages the incessant commentary.

“I believe that God will judge us based on who we are and what we do. Not on what others say about us,” she told Evans. “We are all in this together, and we just have to believe. We have to have faith in ourselves and each other. We have to have faith in knowing that there are going to be dark moments, and in many ways, this is a period of darkness, but we each also have light inside of us, and we need to see the light in each other and strive toward that.”