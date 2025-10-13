Carolina Panthers reporter apologizes for insensitive comment about Xavier Legette’s late father in pregame interview

A football reporter who follows the NFL’s Carolina Panthers for ESPN has apologized to Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette for a joke he probably wishes he could take back.

While speaking with Legette on Friday, Oct.10, for pregame coverage of the Panthers’ upcoming contest against the Dallas Cowboys—which the Panthers ended up winning 30-27 on Sunday—David Newton asked Legette about whether or not he grew up following the Cowboys, since they’ve long been considered America’s team.

When Legette responded that his father was a Cowboys fan, Nelson joked that Legette’s father “wouldn’t be a fan this week,” ostensibly a nod to Legette’s playing for the Panthers.

Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette talks preparing for the Cowboys, run blocking and more. pic.twitter.com/0tM6RyWllM — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) October 10, 2025

Legette’s father passed away in 2019 from a heart attack. The comment from Nelson seems surprising, considering that he wrote a feature article about Legette last year that included information about Legette losing both of his parents before graduating high school. It isn’t uncommon for people to put a foot in their mouths, but considering Newton’s coverage of Legette, the slip-up seemed insensitive.

It should be noted that Newton both acknowledged his mistake and made attempts to address it directly with Legette. In a post to X on Friday after his comments to Legette, Newton said:

“I have been in touch with the Panthers and have also reached out to Xavier Legette to apologize for my question Thursday regarding his late father’s Cowboys fandom. There is no excuse for my forgetting a hard moment in X’s life. I have nothing but respect for Xavier. It was an innocent mistake on my part, but a hurtful one, and I hope he will accept my apology.”

Unsurprisingly, users on social media registered their complaints with Newton’s question, considering that Legette’s story is pretty common knowledge to fans in the league. Some users were less forgiving than even Legette might be (he has yet to speak to whether or not he has spoken to Newton or accepted his apology); a few even called for ESPN to let him go.

One user responded to Newton’s apology post by saying, “If you remembered his dad was a Cowboys fan you remembered that his dad had passed. [You] aren’t fooling anyone with your lame attempt to backtrack because you got called out.”

Another said, “Nah this is that moment you step away. Respectfully I never liked your line of questions anyway BUT THIS was next level and honestly (ESPN) should be letting you go. You have no respect for the players and honestly the fact you haven’t stepped down is embarrassing enough.”

Hopefully for Newton it’s, at least, a teachable moment. For Legette, he had two receptions for 11 yards in the win against the Cowboys, bringing his total to eight receptions for 50 yards this 2025 season so far.