Stephen A. Smith is called out for remarks about Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett

Radio personality Stephen A. Smith is being ridiculed for remarks he made about U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett during a recent episode of his Sirius XM show “Straight Shooter.”

Calling out the Texas Democratic congresswoman for how she “expresses herself” in opposition to President Donald Trump and his policies, Smith suggested that Crockett’s criticisms of the president do not help the constituents who elected her to office.

“Is that gonna help your district in Texas? Aren’t you there to find a way to get stuff done, as opposed to just being an impediment to what…Trump wants? How much work goes into that? I’m just going to go off about Trump, cuss him out every chance I get say the most derogatory, incendiary things imaginable, and that’s my day’s work,” said Smith, who is also a sports anchor for ESPN.

The radio host continued, “That ain’t work. Work is saying that’s the man in power. I know what his agenda is. I’m not exactly in a position to stop him, since the Republicans have the Senate and the House, but maybe if I’m willing to work with this man, I might get something out of it for my constituency.”

Smith’s unloading on Crockett, a highly popular figure in the Democratic Party, was met with swift condemnation.

“It’s no longer a difference of opinion. Stephen A. Smith’s actions are intentional and in this climate, especially, it’s dangerous. Just wondering if you all plan to do him like you did the NFL about Colin? Or are we still watching his commentary on the wake up? We protect @jasmineforus period!” wrote activist Tamika Mallory on an Instagram post.

Mallory, who is the founder of the social justice organization Until Freedom, saw Smith’s remarks as an opportunity to appeal directly to Black men to boycott Smith, who remains a fixture in television and radio.

“Black men I have a question. I see a lot of great commentary from many of you on Stephen A. Smith’s ignorant statements time and time again. This time he disrespected a powerful Black woman who’s putting her life in danger fighting for US. At what point will you lead the charge to TURN HIM OFF?!?!”

Mallory’s post was reshared by Crockett, who has not directly responded to Smith.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 13: Tamika Mallory speaks onstage during the Justice For Kendrick Johnson Rally at the Georgia State Capitol on June 13, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. The recent protests after the death of George Floyd have sparked a call for a re-investigation into the case of Kendrick Johnson, who was found dead at a high school in Georgia in 2013. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Tiffany Cross, a journalist and co-host of Native Land Podcast, made a similar yet more pointed critique of Smith and his support among Black men.

“You listen to Stephen A Smith and you find anything other than some absolute pure self-hating, little d–k energy nonsense from that half-witted idiot basking in the non-existent rays of his own ignorance,” said Cross. “It is sad to me that he even gets an audience of Black men. Why aren’t Black men right now saying: Stephen A Smith, we’re banning him. We’re not listening to his podcast. We’re not watching his show anymore. That’s what Black women do. We organize.”

Congresswoman Crockett also shared a post from Houston rapper and podcaster Willie D, who called Smith “weak.”

“Stephen A. Smith taking shots at Jasmine Crockett ain’t just messy, it’s weak. Dude is sitting on one of the biggest mics in America, and instead of using it to uplift, he’s tearing down a Black woman who’s out here putting in real work. That ain’t critique, that’s betrayal,” wrote Willie D, real name William James Dennis.

The hip-hop figure said Crockett isn’t the problem, calling her “the kind of woman who walks into rooms full of snakes and makes the snakes flinch.”

“[Meanwhile] Stephen showing us what happens when the paycheck gets louder than the principle. That’s sucker shyt, straight up,” he added.

Contrary to the criticisms Crockett faced from Smith, Willie D argued that, 50 years from now, the outspoken congresswoman will be remembered for being a truth-teller.

“When folks study this era, Jasmine Crockett’s name gonna be in the books next to the fighters, the truth-tellers, the ones who shook the system,” he said.

As for Stephen A. Smith, Willie D said, “History don’t reward the ones who made noise…it reward the ones who made a difference.”

Smith’s political commentary has increasingly vexed the left, particularly during the 2024 election. He has been criticized for weighing in on politics.

Despite his critics, Smith has embraced supposed calls for him to consider political office. He has repeatedly said he is considering a run for president.

Smith’s remarks about Crockett follow past commentary he’s made about other Black women in politics, including former Vice President Kamala Harris and former First Lady Michelle Obama, whom he said made him “salty.”

Reacting to Harris’s new memoir, “107 Days,” Smith said, “Who cares what she has to say at this particular moment in time?“

“You didn’t win and point the finger of blame, it seems, in everybody else’s direction instead of yourself,” Smith said in September. “I don’t think that she’s going to have any support from the Democratic Party.”