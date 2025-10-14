Ex-‘GMA3’ hosts T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach reveal engagement years after scandal

Three years after their GMA3 scandal became tabloid news, former hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are prepared to get married.

The duo revealed the news on their Amy & T.J. podcast on Tuesday (Oct. 14) to avoid any possible leaks to the press or unnecessary drama.

“We are sharing with all of you that we are engaged and we’ve been engaged for just about a month now,” Robach told listeners. Holmes added, “We wanted to let you all know before anybody else was able to. We’ve learned that lesson, I guess, in the past about our relationship.”

The 52-year-old Holmes and the 48-year-old Robach initially sparked dating rumors in November 2022. However, immediate controversy arose because Robach was married to actor Andrew Shue, and Holmes was married to attorney Marliee Fiebig. A source close to Holmes and Robach told PEOPLE that the couple’s romance and relationship did not overlap with their previous marriages.

Not long after divorcing their old partners, Robach and Holmes confirmed they were dating, and in an ironic twist, Fiebig and Shue began dating after the split. ABC eventually cut ties with the former GMA3 co-anchors in January 2023, but the couple has remained together since, now with a ring on it.

Regarding the ceremony’s appearance, Robach suggested the couple do something personal.

“I really would want it to be a very intimate gathering. And I would absolutely run off and elope somewhere,” Robach said. “I think that’s probably, if I had to pick, I’d pick eloping and going to Fiji or somewhere really nice and far away.”