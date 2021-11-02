T.J. Holmes breaks down in tears during ‘GMA’ tribute to Jovita Moore

Moore, 53, the veteran Atlanta news anchor, died late last month after a battle with brain cancer.

Good Morning America’s T.J. Holmes got emotional on-air while remembering the veteran Atlanta anchor Jovita Moore.

Moore, 53, died late last month after a battle with brain cancer. A beloved staple of Atlanta news, she joined WSB-TV, Channel 2, an ABC affiliate, in 1998 as an evening news anchor. She also helmed the 11 p.m. newscast. Moore came to Atlanta from Arkansas, where she began her award-winning media career in 1990.

“Good Morning America” personality T.J. Holmes got emotional Monday morning while paying tribute to beloved Atlanta news anchor Jovita Moore (above), who died last month. (Credit: WSB-TV)

On Monday’s GMA broadcast, Holmes broke down in tears while paying tribute to Moore.

“From our ABC News family, we are remembering Jovita Moore this morning, a beloved anchor at ABC affiliate WSB-TV in Atlanta,” he began. But Holmes’ voice started to break throughout his statement, and he apologized to his co-anchors.

Very classy move here @GMA and @tjholmes to honor the late, amazing Jovita Moore from @wsbtv. ♥️ https://t.co/lVeL9ynL1p — Shawn Reynolds (@ShawnReynolds_) November 2, 2021

“I’m sorry. I moved to Atlanta as a CNN anchor, and she took me in,” Holmes said. “That woman is special.”

“Nothing to apologize for,” GMA co-host Robin Roberts replied. “It was special when she would come and visit us here in the studio, and I absolutely agree with you — her personality, so electric … and such a beautiful smile and beautiful person.”

“She was a queen there in Atlanta,” Holmes added. “I spent countless times with her and just — she was a special lady.”

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an official statement on Moore’s passing last week.

“Derek, my entire family, and I are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend Jovita Moore,” she wrote. “Jovita was a wonderful mother, daughter and dear friend to many. Even those who did not know her personally felt a deep and personal connection to Jovita. She loved Atlanta dearly. Our thoughts and prayers are with her children Lauren, Shelby, and Joshua, her mother, and all who loved her. May her beautiful spirit soar. Jovita will be truly missed.”

Producer and director Tyler Perry tweeted, “Jovita Moore. We know you fought with all you had! I will miss your beautiful smile and warm laughter, let alone seeing you in my living room every day. You will be missed greatly, my friend. Many heartfelt prayers to your family. May your soul travel well! Life is but a moment.”

Also on Twitter, Martin Luther King III wrote: “May God bless @jovitamoore as her battle with brain cancer comes to an end. For 20+ years, I have watched Jovita highlight issues impacting Atlantans & I have appreciated every interview that my family and I had with her. Sending love to her family, friends and @wsbtv colleagues.”

Moore won several Emmy Awards during her career. She was also honored by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ southeast chapter and inducted into the Silver Circle in 2017.

In April, the veteran anchor shared in a segment on Channel 2 Action News that she suspected that her health was possibly compromised after becoming disoriented and forgetful, theGrio previously reported. Over the summer, Moore revealed she had been diagnosed with glioblastoma, which is an aggressive form of cancer that can affect the brain or spine. Some of the symptoms include headaches, loss of appetite, blurred vision and seizures.

There is currently no cure for the ailment, but chemotherapy can be effective — and reportedly had been in Moore’s case. But she died on Oct. 28.

“I was concerned about why, all of a sudden, I was forgetful and disoriented,” she said in April. “Just not feeling myself and feeling like I was in a fog.”

An MRI confirmed that there were two small tumors on her brain. Moore subsequently underwent surgery, which required 10 weeks of recovery, theGRIO reported.

WSB-TV viewers can honor Moore’s memory with donations to Our House Atlanta and The National Brain Tumor Society. Both organizations were “very important to her,” the station said, according to Yahoo.

This article contains additional reporting from theGRIO’s Biba Adams and Stephanie Guerilus.

