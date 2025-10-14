‘I say regular words that are tricky to you’: Marc Lamont Hill’s viral moment sparks debate about intellectualism online

Once again, The “Joe Budden Podcast” has found itself at the center of internet discourse. But this time, it’s not Joe Budden himself stirring the pot…well, not exactly.

This week, co-hosts Marc Lamont Hill and QueenzFlip got into a fiery back-and-forth during a Patreon-exclusive episode that quickly made its way across social media.

The tension reportedly started over a conversation about hypothetical pay cuts. What began as light banter took a sharp left when Hill cracked a joke about another co-host taking a pay cut during their last negotiation. That comment didn’t sit well with Flip, who accused Hill of always making “sneaky” comments like that. At that point, the vibes were at about a 50 on the 0-to-100 tension scale.

During the exchange, Flip seemed to hint that he’d take a pay cut for the team, which led another co-host to ask Hill if he’d do the same — take less so others could make more or get paid equally. Hill said he didn’t think everyone should make the same, and from there, the two launched into a heated debate over who’s really a team player, who panders to the listeners, etc.

Out of the chaos and shady remarks came what may be Black social media users’ new favorite meme: “I say regular words that are tricky to you.” A line Hill dropped after Flip accused him of using “a lot of tricky words” to confuse and deceive people.

Flip: “yOu sAy a lOt oF TrIcKy wOrDs.”



Marc Lamont Hill: “No, I say regular words that are tricky to you.”



ShxhshxhLMFAOO The scream that I just scrumpt😂😂💀💀 but let’s be real: Marc’s intelligence brings out the guys’ insecurities, so they try to challenge his manhood🌚 https://t.co/Kv38pIUp9G pic.twitter.com/5UWpUvc6XU — Will👁️🅰️Ⓜ️ (@atb__william) October 13, 2025

It also ignited a conversation on social media about intellectualism within our communities.

“The Marc Lamont Hill/Joe [Budden] conversation reminds me that we need a real pro-intellectual wave in this country. Not to look down on those without degrees, but actually to ensure that all people have the accurate and comprehensive knowledge to survive and thrive,” one user wrote on Threads. “If being smart is “tricky,” imagine walking through this world being proud to be tricked.”

Marc Lamont Hill has debated Piers Morgan, white supremacists, homophobes, democrats and republicans. But ain’t nothing more infuriating than an ignorant ass dude who thinks they know everything. That’s what got him. “I use regular words that you think are tricky” sums it up. https://t.co/shsuWLh5Dm — Alex Haha 🃏 (@DevilsAdvocateC) October 13, 2025

For many users, Hill’s appearance on the podcast feels out of place because, in addition to sitting on the podcast, the co-host has a career as a journalist and professor. And “The Joe Budden Podcast,” true to its host’s brand, has long been known for hot takes that lean more “barbershop banter” than nuanced debate.

Still, others see value in Hill shaking up the dynamic.

“I get why some folks feel Marc Lamont Hill shouldn’t be on JBP—but honestly, he represents exactly what podcasts need right now. For years we’ve thrived off goofy moments and chasing that “go viral” intensity, but being truly informative hasn’t been the priority,” another Threads user wrote. “The way y’all dismiss voices like his—saying they don’t “fit” on the platform—feels like separating kids in a classroom, as if everyone doesn’t bring something valuable to the table. Different perspectives matter. Just because his presence isn’t entertainment-first doesn’t mean it isn’t necessary. They all have something we can learn from.”

Ultimately Hill later addressed the situation in an 11-minute Patreon video, while Flip took to X to clear up some of his comments from the heated exchange.

I got caught up in the moment, but in retrospect I don’t feel that way. It was all entertainment from my side — I’m here to put on and go home. Team player, always. 💯 — QueenzFlip (@QueenzFlip) October 13, 2025



