Kamala Harris reacts to initial Gaza peace deal: ‘There is still much more work to do’

Former Vice President Kamala Harris applauded the initial peace deal to end Israel’s military operation in Gaza after more than two years of conflict that left more than 67,000 Palestinians dead and millions displaced.

Harris, who arguably lost the 2024 presidential election largely due to the Biden-Harris administration’s response to the brutal conflict, said she was “thankful and deeply encouraged” by the ceasefire deal struck between Israel and Hamas–and brokered by President Donald Trump, Harris’s opponent in last year’s election.

The former Democratic presidential nominee marveled at the “long-awaited moments of joy and reunion” as 20 Israeli hostages were reunited with families and Palestinian families and Gazans “begin to receive desperately needed relief from unimaginable suffering.”

President Trump is having a victory lap in his return to the White House on Tuesday after visiting Israel and Egypt for a signing of the deal among world leaders. Even Harris commended Trump and his administration for getting the conflict to end–at least for now. This week’s hostage ceasefire and hostage releases are only the first steps of Trump’s proposed 20-step plan to bring enduring peace to Gaza.

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT – OCTOBER 13: U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders gather for a family photo during a world leaders’ summit on ending the Gaza war on October 13, 2025 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. President Trump is in Egypt to meet with European and Middle Eastern leaders in what’s being billed as an international peace summit, following the start of a US-brokered ceasefire deal to end the war in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by Evan Vucci – Pool / Getty Images)

“Through diplomacy and persistance, today is an important first step toward a more hopeful future. I commend the leaders and partners whose efforts made this agreement possible, including the President and his team,” said Harris.

However, the former vice president emphasized, “There is still much more work to do to secure a lasting peace, ensure the safety and dignity of every innocent life, and build a future where Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in freedom and security.”

The years-long suffering in Gaza has continued to be a touchpoint for Harris during recent stops of her book tour for “107 Days,” a memoir detailing her historic campaign as the first Black and South Asian woman to be a presidential nominee.

Several protesters have interrupted Harris at speaking engagements, resulting in her speaking up in, at times, frustration.

“So here’s the thing, I am not president,” Harris said at an event in Chicago. “And if you want to talk about legacy, let’s talk about the legacy of mass deportations, of people not voting, and Donald Trump.”

She told another demonstrator, “Why don’t you go to the White House and protest?”