‘I got divorced’: Miguel fires back at fans who speculated he had a baby while still married

“Adorn” singer Miguel is standing by the mother of his child.

During a recent sitdown with “The Breakfast Club” in promotion of his new album “CAOS,” the R&B vocalist opened up about welcoming his son Angelito with former “Vogue China” editor Margaret Zhang last year. Although many celebrated Miguel’s fatherhood, others speculated on whether Miguel’s partnership with Zhang happened at the same time as he finalized his divorce from model Nazanin Mandi. The pair had been married for four years and had been on-again-off-again dating partners for nearly eighteen years before splitting in 2022.

“Well it’s not new. Definitely not new to me,” Miguel told “Breakfast Club” co-host Loren Lorosa around the 37-minute mark in response to fans being shocked by his birthday post for his son. “It’s been a long time since I’ve kind of been … so to kind of come out and to kind of have an experience where people, you know, feel the need to express how they feel about your life? It was a good reminder coming in.”

He dove deeper into the “intention” in his and Zhang’s touching birthday post for their son, declaring himself to be a “proud father” and especially thankful for Zhang.

“I’m proud of my partner,” he said. “She’s incredible. He couldn’t have a better mother. And life doesn’t always happen the way that we imagine things to happen.”

As far as the discourse between his relationship with Zhang and whether he “owed it” to fans to welcome a child with Mandi, Miguel didn’t hold back.

“I have to say this, the f—d-up part is that people start doing the wrong math,” he began.



He continued, “The one thing I did not do is start a relationship while I was married and then had a baby. I got divorced–and I’m going to say this straight up: Everybody out there talking s–t like I was still in a marriage and then I had a baby or I was having an affair all this time? I met my son’s mom after we were divorced. I met her at an event that we were not even supposed to go to. That was well after we were done.”

Watch Miguel’s chat with “The Breakfast Club” below, discussing everything from new music, his healing journey post-divorce and more below.