Wendy Osefo resigns from Wesleyan University after fraud indictment

Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo’s recent arrest alongside her husband Eddie on fraud charges has already resulted in immediate consequences. According to Wesleyan University, the reality star has resigned from her position as a Distinguished Visiting Professor of Sociology.

Wesleyan told TMZ in a statement, “Wendy Osefo is no longer an employee of Wesleyan University.”

Osefo previously taught at Johns Hopkins University until she resigned in 2024. The Temple University grad, who also holds a degree from Johns Hopkins and a Ph.D from Rutgers, was charged alongside her husband with 16 charges, including seven felonies, for allegedly committing fraud in excess of $300 and one misdemeanor count of making a false statement to an officer.

The arrest stems from a 2023 incident in which the Osefos reported that their home had been burglarized while they were out of the country. The two stated their master bedroom was ransacked and several designer bags and jewelry were taken. However, court documents revealed images of Wendy wearing some of the items she had previously reported stolen, triggering an investigation and the Osefo’s subsequent arrest.

Andy Cohen, who often serves as the host of Watch What Happens Live featuring several RHOP stars, broke his silence on Wendy’s arrest earlier this month.

“Like all of you, I found out about the charges against Wendy and Eddie Osefo on Friday morning and there’s not much that I can say,” he said on Oct. 13. “I’m really sad about this. I’m a Wendy fan and she has been a great Housewife and a great role model.”