‘Misunderstanding’: Darius McCrary breaks silence over felony arrest for $95K in missed child support

Days after being booked in a jail near the U.S.-Mexico border on a fugitive warrant, Family Matters star Darius McCrary is clearing the air on the unusual nature of his arrest and his legal predicament.



The 49-year-old actor’s representative, Ann Barlow, released a statement characterizing McCrary’s arrest for failure to pay child support as a “misunderstanding” and that McCrary wasn’t given proper notice of the court proceedings.

“He did not receive the mailed notice to a PO box, miles from his residence that is not checked daily,” Barlow said in regards to McCrary missing a June court date related to the case. She also added that once McCrary became aware of the missed appearance, he immediately contacted the court.

According to Us Weekly, McCrary faces four felony charges in Michigan for alleged failure to pay child support. Prosecutors in the state alleged that as of March 31, 2024, McCrary owed more than $95,000 in back support. He remains at a San Diego area jail, held without bond, with a hearing scheduled for Oct. 15.

If convicted, McCrary faces four years in prison.

McCrary’s lawyer said he is in a “bonding, caring, fit and loving relationship with his three minor children, including the one involved in this case.” Barlow says she believes McCrary’s “due process” was violated in the process of the hearing and that he’s looking for a new lawyer to represent him in the case and that he’s being “railroaded” by the court system.