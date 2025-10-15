‘I don’t want to be alone’: LeBron James says he’ll do anything to protect his marriage to Savannah James

Just as LeBron James works hard to protect his NBA legend status, the basketball Hall of Famer is ready to put in the work to protect his marriage to Savannah James.

During a recent episode of the “Everybody’s Crazy” podcast, co-hosted by Savannah James and her best friend April McDaniel, James appeared on the show alongside streamers Kai Cenat, Fanum, and Travis “Taco” Bennet from Odd Future to reflect on relationships, life and more. While discussing people’s tendencies to stay in toxic relationships out of fear of being alone, the Los Angeles Lakers star made it very clear that he has no desire to experience solitude.

“I know I don’t want to be alone. That’s for damn sure,” he said confidently. “If I got to fight, crawl, scratch, whatever to keep mine [my relationship]. I got to keep it. I got to do what I got to do.”

He continued: “I don’t want to be alone. I’m an only child [from a] single-parent household. I knew for sure when I got with Vanna and I was like, ‘Oh, this s—t is crazy. Oh, this is amazing. I love this s—t.’ Next time I’m alone, I’mma be up underneath.”

James and Savannah first met in 2002 while attending rival high schools. Since their first date at Outback Steakhouse, the two have been together, experiencing major milestones like James joining the NBA, having their first child together in his rookie season, and ultimately getting married in 2013.

While the NBA star seems to have taken the “til death do us part” vow literally, he and Savannah both admit on the podcast that marriage is hard. Similarly, in an interview with Speedy Morman, James admitted that their relationship is not “picture perfect.”

“If you’re okay with working through the hardships and the adverse moments, then it will make it all worth it,” he said. “We’ve been together since high school, so, s—t ain’t always gonna be a bed of roses, in any relationship, let alone someone you’re living with for over 20 years.”

Having been together for almost 23 years and having raised three children together, the NBA star shared three tips for longterm relationships: “Communication is number one…being honest is number two…and number three is, like, you have to be okay with being uncomfortable in relationships sometimes and you can’t always have it your way, it’s not gonna work that way.”