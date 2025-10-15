‘Hope you’re happy now’: Nicki Minaj hints at no new album with cryptic message toward Jay-Z

Nicki Minaj is seemingly ending her war of words with Jay-Z—at least regarding new music.

On Wednesday (Oct. 15), the Pink Friday rapper took to Twitter to inform her Barbz fan army that they would not receive her new album after she hinted at dropping a new project earlier this year.

“Ok I’m not going to put out the album anymore,” she wrote. “No more music. Hope you’re happy now @sc. Bye, Barbz. Love you for life.”

For months, Minaj has publicly chided Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez and Jay-Z on Twitter, most recently with Hov’s failed bid to have a casino located in Times Square. Minaj has been open about discussing alleged abuse allegations levied against Perez by her daughter, Demoree Hadley, as well as her belief she was not given proper equity from Tidal after its Sale to Square in 2021, but that isn’t the half of Minaj’s issues with the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer or Perez.

After Kendrick Lamar was selected to perform for the Super Bowl LIX halftime show last September, Minaj stated she believed Jay-Z used his influence to keep Lil Wayne, a New Orleans native, from touching the stage in his hometown. She also insinuated that neither Hov nor Perez supported Vice President Kamala Harris during her 2024 Presidential run, after Perez was granted a pardon by President Donald Trump during his first term, referring to Hov as “brother billionaire.”

Neither Perez nor Jay-Z has responded to Minaj’s claims.

Before her alleged admission of walking away from the latest episode of her beef with Roc Nation, Minaj responded to a fan sticking up for her and her Barbz

“They don’t want me to put out music,” she began. “Me winning makes them feel like they lost. They’re right. However, it didn’t have to be this way. Lots of ppl part ways in business. They know how successful my next album is going ot be. Tried to sign Wayne, Drake, me. So they keep wanting to take or stop my money simply b/c narcissists believe what you work hard for belongs to them. Fuming b/c they can’t siphon anymore energy, money, blessings, love, grace, joy, PEACE … the culture.”

She added, “Just vibes & payola. CasiNO.”