Jasmine Tookes opens the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 with her baby bump on full display

Jasmine Tookes took the show.

On Wednesday, October 15, in Brooklyn, New York, the 34-year-old model opened the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show with her baby bump on full display.

Tookes, who revealed in July that she’s expecting her second child with husband Juan David Borrero, strode confidently onto the catwalk clad in gold, pearl-accented wire wings and a matching pearl-netted slip that showcased her baby bump.

The expectant mom of two made sure to give her bump its own time to shine under the spotlight when she paused and cradled it for all to see. Her glam, which was glowing and kept natural, was done by none other than the legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath.

(L-R) Candice Swanepoel, Anok Yai, Adriana Lima, Joan Smalls, Bella Hadid, Doutzen Kroes, Angel Reese, Jasmine Tookes, Gigi Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Imaan Hammam, Yasmin Wijnaldum, Ashley Graham and Alessandra Ambrosio walk the runway for Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

“What just happened?” the model cheekily wrote over a selfie in a post to her Instagram Stories shortly after the surprise moment started to go viral.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 marked the second year since the storied lingerie brand made a bold return—reviving its signature extravaganza of spectacle, style, and star power. Against a pulsing backdrop, music icon Missy Elliott lit up the runway with a medley of her hits, including “Work It,” “Lose Control,” and “Get Ur Freak On,” during a performance that had the star-studded crowd on their feet.

Angel Reese walks the runway for Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

On the runway, the night spotlighted an ambitious mix of modeling royalty and cultural crossover stars. Among the most talked-about moments: 23-year-old WNBA star Angel Reese made a much-anticipated debut, becoming the first professional athlete to walk the Victoria’s Secret runway.

Reese graced the stage in two stunning looks: first, a three-piece floral lingerie set adorned with oversized blossoms, paired with a voluminous boa; then, a second ensemble featuring a cut-out baby tee over a delicate bra, with matching panties and dramatic white lace wings.

She wasn’t alone in turning heads. Models like Precious Lee, Paloma Elsesser, Awar Odhiang, comedian Quenlin Blackwell, and many others joined the roster, bolstering the show’s continued push toward inclusivity and representation. The evening was filled with lively energy and lots of feathers, lace, silk, wings, sparkles, and, of course, pink.