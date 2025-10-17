Michael Jackson’s estate claims daughter Paris has received $65M since 2009

The fight over Michael Jackson’s multibillion-dollar estate has taken several twists and turns since the iconic singer’s passing nearly two decades ago. The latest comes from executors responding to claims made by his daughter, Paris Jackson.

According to People, the estate’s executors, John Branca and John McClain, filed a response to Paris’ claims of “premium payouts” by highlighting the success of the estates’ handling of finances and how it “started out as nothing but debt and substantial ongoing obligations” and made it “into a $2 billion estate” that is “a powerhouse and a force in the music business today.”

In the new motion, the estate states that Paris has received “roughly $65 million from the Estate in benefits,” and that money was only available after the estate’s restructuring. Following the King of Pop’s death in June 2009, the estate was originally $500 million in debt.

“Few have benefited more from the Executors’ business judgment than Petitioner herself,” the filing states. “She would have never received that had the Executors followed a typical playbook for an estate like this one in July 2009.”

In July, Paris filed a petition objecting to payments made to the executors, alleging bonuses totaling more than $600,000 were paid for “uncaptured time” and suggesting the payments were “lavish gratuities” to a pair of attorneys who’ve already been paid.

Paris’s initial concerns arose privately in 2018, but she says payments continued despite objections. Her legal team is calling for more oversight. The issue dates back over 15 years to a court order that allowed Branca and McClain to approve attorney payments without the court signing off. Paris wants to end that order, but the estate alleges she is contending protected filings under California’s anti-SLAPP law.

After Michael Jackson’s death, the executors became responsible for his estate, and his children, Paris, Prince, and Bigi, were named sole beneficiaries.