Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris announces engagement

Paris Jackson is engaged!

Michael Jackson’s only daughter disclosed her big news early on Friday morning as she posted a birthday tribute to her boyfriend — and now fiancé — music producer and engineer Justin Long, who she fondly refers to as “Blue.”

“[D]oing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and [I] couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. thank you for letting me be yours. [I] love you,” she captioned with a carousel of romantic photos of the two.

While Jackson didn’t provide many details about the proposal itself, the carousel included a picture of the two in a gold-gilded room, with Long on bended knee presenting a ring box to the 26-year-old model and actress. In a separate post to her Instagram Stories, Jackson posted a close-up of Long placing the ring on her finger, followed by a shot of the two embracing. According to E! News, the couple has been dating since 2022, and, per People magazine, worked together on Jackson’s performance at the BottlerRock Napa Valley music festival in 2023.

As previously reported by theGrio, the second-born child of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe previously dated another musical collaborator, her Soundflowers bandmate Gabriel Glenn. Speaking on the relationship and her sexuality in 2020 for their podcast, “Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn,” the then-22-year-old revealed that she “never thought [she’d] end up with a dude.”

Jackson added, “[I] thought I’d end up marrying a chick. I’ve dated more women than men … The public only knows about three long-term relationships that I’ve been in and they’ve been with men … The public doesn’t know about most of the relationships I’ve been in.”

According to Jackson, despite noting that “homosexuality in general is very taboo in the Black community,” her famous father “caught on pretty quick.

“I think he just felt the energy and he would, like, kind of tease me the same way that he would tease my brothers, like ‘Oh, you got yourself a girlfriend,’” she explained.

Jackson and Glenn reportedly split later that year, but with her engagement announcement, her love life is back in the spotlight. A wedding date has yet to be announced.



