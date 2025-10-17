Who is Marc Lamont Hill? The Philly-born scholar-activist behind today’s biggest conversations on culture and justice

Marc Lamont Hill has been all over the headlines recently.

The 46-year-old professor and commentator became the focus of fresh debate after a tense podcast exchange about “tricky words” went viral last week.

But Hill is no stranger to sparking complex conversations. For years, he has built a career around challenging conventional thought on race, politics, and power, both inside and outside the classroom.

A Philadelphia native, Hill has long balanced the roles of scholar, journalist, and activist. He serves as a Presidential Professor at the City University of New York and has been a prominent voice across various platforms, including CNN, BET, Al Jazeera English, and theGrio. In his hometown, he’s the owner of Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books, a bookstore and café that doubles as a cultural hub and community gathering space. He’s also a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated.

Below, we break down more about Hill, from his academic roots and media career to his writing, public appearances, and ongoing commitment to social justice.

He’s a career academic

Hill isn’t easily boxed in. He’s an academic, author, activist, and unapologetic truth-teller. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Hill went from a Temple University undergrad to earning his Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania before landing at CUNY, where he now serves as a Presidential Professor in Urban Education, Anthropology, and Black, Race & Ethnic Studies in the graduate school.

He’s a media maven

If you’ve turned on a TV or scrolled through your feed in the last decade, chances are you’ve seen or heard Hill somewhere. He’s hosted shows for Al Jazeera English, BET, HuffPost Live, and “Our World” with Black Enterprise, and has been a go-to political voice for CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News. He even anchored “TheGrio News with Marc Lamont Hill.”

He’s an author and a scholar

Hill’s bookshelf is as wide-ranging as his career. He’s written several acclaimed titles, including “Nobody: Casualties of America’s War on the Vulnerable,” “We Still Here: Pandemic, Policing, Protest, and Possibility,” and “Except for Palestine: The Limits of Progressive Politics.” Whether he’s unpacking hip-hop as a tool for education or critiquing systemic inequality, Hill’s writing often balances scholarship with soul.

He’s no stranger to controversy

In 2018, Hill’s comments during a United Nations speech on Palestinian freedom sparked intense backlash and led to his exit from CNN, where he appeared as a political commentator. He later clarified that his intent was a call for justice and equality, not violence, and acknowledged how his words had been received. The moment became a flashpoint in broader discussions about political speech, solidarity, and the consequences of academics entering the public sphere. Through it all, Hill has continued to stand firm in his beliefs — even when the spotlight burns brightest.

He’s a community builder

At his core, Hill’s work has always been about building community beyond the classroom. In 2017, he opened Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books in his native Philadelphia—a cozy, bustling bookstore and café that has become a cultural hub for Black readers, thinkers, and activists. Named after his late uncle, who inspired his love of learning, the space hosts readings and panels. Outside the shop, Hill’s commitment extends to projects like My5th, a nonprofit dedicated to educating youth about their legal rights, as well as his continued advocacy for prison abolition and against state violence.

He’s a family man

Hill is married to Dr. Melissa M. Valle, a fellow scholar and professor. Despite being protective of his private life, he frequently shows love to his wife on social media. “FOREVA EVA? Before I met you, those words didn’t seem possible. Or realistic. Or even desirable,” Hill wrote in a recent anniversary post. “Now, forever is the only thing I can imagine.” The two share a son.