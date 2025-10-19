Brandy shares medical scare after tour stop in Chicago with Monica abruptly ends

Brandy broke her silence after fans in Chicago were left confused and worried when she unexpectedly walked offstage, eventually leading to the Saturday night show ending earlier than expected.

In a public statement on Sunday, the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter shared that she had experienced dehydration and feared she would faint onstage.

“Thank you all for the overwhelming love, support, and – most importantly – your prayers. I sincerely apologize for the abrupt end to last night’s performance in Chicago. After weeks of nonstop rehearsals, last night I experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint, everyone involved agreed that prioritizing my well-being was of the utmost importance,” Brandy explained to her millions of followers.

The “I Wanna Be Down” songstress, 46, said she attempted to “give it my all” despite “not feeling OK,” but ultimately, “With having to make some adjustments and the show being very technical, unfortunately, it was impossible to fully connect with the production.”

“I really appreciate everyone’s best efforts…and the entire crew for their continued care and support,” she added.

Brandy personally thanked her “The Boy Is Mine” co-headliner Monica, whom she called her “sister,” saying she was “deeply grateful” for her “stepping up with such grace and professionalism.”

The R&B star said that after she walked offstage, she left the arena to see a doctor and took “proper precautions to help moving forward.”

“Your understanding, patience, and unwavering belief mean the world to me. I look forward to returning to the stage – stronger and more grateful than ever – alongside my girl, Monica, tonight in Indianapolis,” Brandy added.

As theGrio previously reported, Monica was brought to tears while performing without Brandy and eventually exited the stage. Fans were not initially given an explanation for the show’s unexpected ending.

“Something happened that tried to take the voice away, but God’s grace is merciful,” Monica said to fans before performing what fans didn’t know would be the night’s final song.

The Grammy Award-winning artist said it was an “honor to share the stage with Brandy Norwood.”

Reflecting on their, at times, rocky decades-long relationship, Monica said to fans, “I’m saying this from the bottom of my heart; it took 27 years to figure out what we were supposed to be. And what I’m realizing is that we allowed too many other people to be in the midst of what was just supposed to be us.”

Showing love to Brandy and her moniker known to fans, the singer continued, “In honor of just the way I feel, as I say thank you to each and every one of you, I want ya’ll to make some noise from all around this room for Brandy, the Vocal Bible.”

