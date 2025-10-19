Joy-Ann Reid blasts DHS after it fell for AI video of Black men threatening ICE and posted ‘FAFO’

Journalist and host of “The Joy Reid Show,” Joy-Ann Reid, is sounding alarm bells over a recent post from the Department of Homeland Security’s social media.

DHS posted a TikTok on its X account of a group of young Black men threatening to hunt down ICE agents in exchange for a bounty. In the caption, the government agency wrote, “FAFO. If you threaten or lay hands on our enforcement officers, we will hunt you down and you will find out, really quick. We’ll see you cowards soon.”

However, the video is AI-generated. And it is stolen from an actual TikTok user who never threatened ICE.

The Trump administration is no stranger to using AI content. Just yesterday, President Donald Trump himself posted an AI-generated video of him flying a fighter jet and dropping feces on “No Kings” protestors. But this post was taken from an actual TikTok user who was making a video on an entirely different topic.

Reid posted an explanation on her TikTok of what makes this DHS video especially harmful.

“They essentially used this man’s video to create a fake threat against ICE from young Black men,” Reid said. “They’ve weaponized antiblackness; they’ve weaponized a lie that these federal agents are being threatened and that there’s a bounty on their heads. And they’re using antiblackness in order to create this fake sense of threat.”

The original post from the TikTok user, @mr.floridajhit, is from June. And the caption is directed at the country of Iran. The video posted by DHS is also re-edited with different music.

“You seen what ‘WE’ can do, don’t say something that you can’t finish Iran,” the caption of the original TikTok reads. “‘WE’ all ready, United WE all stand. ‘WE’ want all the smoke.”

In a new post on his own page addressing the DHS AI video, the TikToker said his original video was not meant to be taken seriously.

“Iran, that was not to be a threat,” he said. “That was literally a joke.”

The exposure has already put the original poster in danger. You can see people writing comments about DHS on his other recent videos.

“I get threats daily on IG and everywhere all over my social media all of a sudden,” he said.

He also confirmed in his comments that he is looking for a lawyer to potentially bring a case against the department.

Reid points out that the irony of the DHS post is that ICE agents have been seen and documented terrorizing people in highly publicized raids over the last months due to President Trump’s federal police takeovers. Scenes of children being zip-tied and separated from their families, people being disappeared off the streets, and American citizens being detained by ICE have been captured and reposted all over the internet. DHS often posts the videos on its social media pages.

“These people are out of control, and yet, they want you to believe that the real threat is young Black men who are threatening ICE agents – something they’ve invented – by stealing this young man’s content,” Reid said. “If your government can steal your content in order to weaponize a falsity against Americans, threatening their lives, what else could they do using your social media?”