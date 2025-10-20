‘See you in Oz’: Colman Domingo joins the ‘Wicked: For Good’ cast as the Cowardly Lion

Colman Domingo is taking a trip to Oz!

The award-winning actor took to social media on Monday (Oct. 20) to announce his casting in the upcoming and highly anticipated Wicked sequel, Wicked: For Good. The star shared a collaboration post with the film on Instagram.

“See you in Oz,” Domingo shared in the video after revealing himself behind a stuffed lion plush toy.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Wicked director Jon M. Chu teased the new addition to the cast, sharing, “Man, wait until the red carpet when the actor who gave us the Cowardly Lion’s voice steps foot on it. It’ll be wild.”

Just as the reactions to the news have been wild, the story behind Domingo joining Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande on the film is even wilder. Chu revealed that the star’s addition to the cast resulted from him shooting his shot via Instagram DM.

“I was like, ‘It’s not a ton of lines, but maybe you have a little time. I know you’re busy. I’ll come to you,'” Chu recalled to which Domingo responed “Why the f— not, let’s go!”

Domingo will be taking on the role famously played by Bert Lahr in the 1939 film adaptation of The Wizard of Oz. For “Ozians,” those fans of the legacy musical, Domingo will reportedly be playing the young cub rescued by Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) after Dr. Dillamond is taken away and a new professor brings a caged lion to class.

Wicked: For Good is the second film in the adaptation of the award-winning musical, this time focusing on the musical’s second act. The film will be released in theaters on Nov. 21.