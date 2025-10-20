LeBron James loses major historic record to Kevin Durant

While he may be broadly considered the “GOAT,” LeBron James no longer holds the record for the highest career earnings in the NBA.

On Sunday (Oct. 19), ESPN reported that Kevin Durant signed a two-year, $90 million deal with the Houston Rockets, making him the league’s all-time highest-paid player in career earnings.

The 37-year-old forward, who entered the NBA in 2007 with the Seattle SuperSonics as the second overall pick, has spent nearly two decades solidifying himself as one of basketball’s most dominant players. Over the years, he’s earned two NBA championships, two Finals MVPs, four Olympic Gold medals, and an MVP award, while becoming one of the most consistent scorers in league history. His new contract extension pushes his total career earnings to roughly $598.2 million, surpassing James’ estimated $583.9 million.

It’s a historic milestone that underscores how dramatically player earnings have evolved as teams and the league continue to expand their reach. Yet, Durant’s reign at the top could be short-lived. James could easily reclaim the crown when he signs his next deal. If not James, several younger stars are poised to take over, per Sports Illustrated.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, currently about $70 million behind Durant, continues to rise as one of the league’s premier talents. Meanwhile, Oklahoma City Thunder MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have secured blockbuster contracts that could soon propel them into the same financial stratosphere.