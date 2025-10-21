Former ‘Today’ anchor Bryant Gumbel hospitalized in New York

Bryant Gumbel was reportedly hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency, according to TMZ.

Gumbel, 77, was transported from his Manhattan apartment to a New York-area hospital on Monday (Oct. 20). He was still getting treatment, according to sources. A family member told the outlet that Gumbel was doing “okay” but didn’t explain why Gumbel was hospitalized.

The four-time Emmy winner was a longtime host of The Today Show alongside Katie Couric and Jane Pauley from 1982 to 1997. He later joined CBS and hosted Real Sports by Bryant Gumbel for nearly 20 years before the show wrapped up in 2023.

His brother, longtime sportscaster Greg Gumbel, passed away in December 2024 at 78.